Google's Pixel 6a budget champion drops to new record low price ahead of Pixel 7 debut





Of course, Android purists can always choose to open door number three instead, behind which you'll find this year's Pixel 6a mid-ranger. With a first-gen Tensor processor under the hood, two 12MP cameras slapped on its back, and a good old fashioned 60Hz screen also in tow, this thing will obviously not compete directly against the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro when the new powerhouses are finally released

Google Pixel 6a 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, Multiple Colors $100 off (22%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 6a 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, Multiple Colors $100 off (22%) $349 $449 Buy at BestBuy





But at a retail price of $449, its very respectable specifications are hard to disregard, and at a cool $100 discount, they're pretty much impossible to look away from. That's right, both Amazon and Best Buy are currently letting you purchase the Chalk, Charcoal, and Sage flavors of the 5G-enabled 6.1-incher for 22 percent less than usual with 128 gigs of internal storage space and absolutely no strings attached.













The Pixel 6a, mind you, can easily steal the thunder of both the "regular" Pixel 6 duo and Pixel 7 series... for the right audience. By no means the world's most advanced Android device right now, the low-cost star shines bright in terms of software support, battery life, and camera capabilities while also adopting a beautifully compact form factor (by 2022 standards, at least).



