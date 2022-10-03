Google's Pixel 6a budget champion drops to new record low price ahead of Pixel 7 debut
With so few question marks hovering over Google's next high-end Android handsets, you could say the time has already come to make a decision. Will you go for the inexpensive and barely upgraded Pixel 7 or 7 Pro this holiday season or last year's oft-discounted and thus even cheaper Pixel 6 or 6 Pro?
Of course, Android purists can always choose to open door number three instead, behind which you'll find this year's Pixel 6a mid-ranger. With a first-gen Tensor processor under the hood, two 12MP cameras slapped on its back, and a good old fashioned 60Hz screen also in tow, this thing will obviously not compete directly against the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro when the new powerhouses are finally released.
But at a retail price of $449, its very respectable specifications are hard to disregard, and at a cool $100 discount, they're pretty much impossible to look away from. That's right, both Amazon and Best Buy are currently letting you purchase the Chalk, Charcoal, and Sage flavors of the 5G-enabled 6.1-incher for 22 percent less than usual with 128 gigs of internal storage space and absolutely no strings attached.
These are completely unprecedented deals improving on a previous record high markdown of around 80 bucks and they arguably consolidate the Pixel 6a's position at the very top of our list of the best budget phones available today.
As was the case of the aforementioned $80 discount, these killer new promotions are unlikely to last long, especially with Google's big Pixel 7 and 7 Pro announcement event just a few days away.
The Pixel 6a, mind you, can easily steal the thunder of both the "regular" Pixel 6 duo and Pixel 7 series... for the right audience. By no means the world's most advanced Android device right now, the low-cost star shines bright in terms of software support, battery life, and camera capabilities while also adopting a beautifully compact form factor (by 2022 standards, at least).
