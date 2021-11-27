Notification Center

Get two Pixel 6 phones for the price of one with this Verizon deal

Anam Hamid
By
0
Get two Pixel 6 phones for the price of one with this Verizon deal
Still haven't made up your mind about the phone you should get this Black Friday? Well, here is a deal from Verizon on the Pixel 6 that's totally worth considering. If you get a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro with their 24 or 30 months payment plan, you will get one unit for free with a new line. 

Both of Google's new phones are powered by its custom Tensor chip and feature a new design. The Pixel 6 Pro sports a 6.7-inches OLED panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz, an 11MP front camera, and a triple rear camera array with a 50MP main, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 48MP telephoto shooter. The device offers 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage and packs a 5,003mAh battery.

The standard model gets a 6.4-inches 90Hz OLED panel, an 8MP selfie snapper, and a dual-camera setup with 50MP and 12MP sensors. The phone comes with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage and has a 4,614mAh cell under the hood.

An under-display fingerprint reader, five years of software support, and IP68 dust- and water-resistance are common to both phones. 

Google Pixel 6

Google Pixel 6 128GB

$699 off (100%) BOGO
$0
$699
Buy at Verizon

Google Pixel 6 Pro

Google Pixel 6 Pro 128GB

$899 off (100%) BOGO
$0
$899
Buy at Verizon

The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are undoubtedly one of this year's best phones. They are already attractively priced, so this deal makes them a no-brainer, especially if someone close to you also needs a new handset. You will only be eligible if you are on an unlimited plan though.

If this is not quite what you are looking for, you can try checking out the other Pixel phones that are on sale right now. 

Related phones

Google Pixel 6 specs
Google Pixel 6 specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
10.0
  • Display 6.4 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 90Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4614 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
10.0
  • Display 6.7 inches 3120 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 11.1 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5003 mAh
  • OS Android 12

