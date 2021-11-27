Get two Pixel 6 phones for the price of one with this Verizon deal

Get two Pixel 6 phones for the price of one with this Verizon deal0
Both of Google's new phones are powered by its custom Tensor chip and feature a new design. The Pixel 6 Pro sports a 6.7-inches OLED panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz, an 11MP front camera, and a triple rear camera array with a 50MP main, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 48MP telephoto shooter. The device offers 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage and packs a 5,003mAh battery.
An under-display fingerprint reader, five years of software support, and IP68 dust- and water-resistance are common to both phones.
The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are undoubtedly one of this year's best phones. They are already attractively priced, so this deal makes them a no-brainer, especially if someone close to you also needs a new handset. You will only be eligible if you are on an unlimited plan though.