Get two Pixel 6 phones for the price of one with this Verizon deal

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Both of Google's new phones are powered by its custom Tensor chip and feature a new design. The Pixel 6 Pro sports a 6.7-inches OLED panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz, an 11MP front camera, and a triple rear camera array with a 50MP main, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 48MP telephoto shooter. The device offers 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage and packs a 5,003mAh battery.





The standard model gets a 6.4-inches 90Hz OLED panel, an 8MP selfie snapper, and a dual-camera setup with 50MP and 12MP sensors. The phone comes with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage and has a 4,614mAh cell under the hood.





An under-display fingerprint reader, five years of software support, and IP68 dust- and water-resistance are common to both phones.









The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are undoubtedly one of this year's best phones . They are already attractively priced, so this deal makes them a no-brainer, especially if someone close to you also needs a new handset. You will only be eligible if you are on an unlimited plan though.





If this is not quite what you are looking for, you can try checking out the other Pixel phones that are on sale right now.

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

Still haven't made up your mind about the phone you should get this Black Friday ? Well, here is a deal from Verizon on the Pixel 6 that's totally worth considering. If you get a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro with their 24 or 30 months payment plan, you will get one unit for free with a new line.