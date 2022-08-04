 Google delivers 'additional' bug-fixing Pixel 6, 6 Pro, and 6a update ahead of official August patch - PhoneArena
Google delivers 'additional' bug-fixing Pixel 6, 6 Pro, and 6a update ahead of official August patch

It's August 4, and while Android 13 is unlikely to go stable by the end of the month, history suggests Google's recent (and semi-recent) Pixel phones should receive a meaningful (or at least semi-meaningful) new software update in a matter of days, nay, hours.

The July 2022 security patches, for instance, went out over-the-air on the 6th, preceded by a big feature drop on June 6, a super-early May 2 update aimed at fixing a bunch of bugs and vulnerabilities, and so on and so forth.

But this regular schedule is seemingly being disrupted this month for an unknown reason, even though Google did technically publish an Android security bulletin on August 1 hinting at an August 5 rollout for the update addressing all the freshly detailed issues.

Instead of that, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a owners are getting an "additional update" as we speak designed to tackle a single "GPS location failure under certain conditions." This has nothing to do with the actual August 2022 security patch, mind you, which is now vaguely scheduled to start rolling out to "all supported Pixel devices" in the "coming weeks."

That list includes the Pixel 4, 4 XL, 4a, 4a (5G), 5, and 5a (5G) in addition to the aforementioned 6, 6 Pro, and 6a, with all of these phones likely to greatly benefit from a security standpoint once this mysteriously delayed deployment finally goes through.

Keep in mind that the undoubtedly small new update currently being delivered to the Pixel 6 trio may need a few days and several "phases" to reach all global users, and despite its extremely young age, the 6a mid-ranger is already looking at its second software patch, which is however still not taking care of the phone's arguably most publicized early bug.

