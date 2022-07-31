More Pixel 6a users report having a fingerprint sensor issue that allows anyone to unlock the device

This writer remembers the rear fingerprint sensor on the Pixel 2 XL. Perfectly placed, the biometric reader was an outstanding performer. The next phone purchased was the iPhone 11 Pro Max and to be honest, I didn't realize how much easier having Face ID was until I started using the Pixel 6 Pro as my daily driver. When the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro were released, there was an uproar because the under-display optical fingerprint scanner was laggy, didn't work often, and was slower than maple syrup.

The mid-range Pixel 6a's under-display fingerprint sensor is having problems to no one's surprise









Reportedly, the Pixel 6 series' under-display fingerprint scanner is much improved on Android 13. As a result, yours truly has been considering updating to Android 13 beta 4.1. After all, it is a Release Candidate (RC). And once Google releases the stable version of Android 13, those signed up for the beta program will be able to exit and return to the stable release track without having to wipe the data off of their phone.





When the Pixel 6a was released last week, many noticed a slight improvement in the mid-ranger's under-display fingerprint sensor compared to the ones found on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro; the early word was that Google had used a new source for the Pixel 6a's biometric reader. Even if that was the case, a major bug has been discovered. The fingerprint sensor on several Pixel 6a units will allow anyone, and we mean anyone, to unlock the device.





minascorner was able to unlock his Pixel 6a using a fingerprint from a finger that he did not register. He wrote, "I just got the Pixel 6a yesterday and everything works incredibly well for a phone that just came out.

Originally, the issue was discovered on just two Pixel 6a handsets in India. But through posts on Reddit , we now know that the number of such complaints has increased. Not all of the posts on Reddit feature the same issue. For example, Redditorwas able to unlock his Pixel 6a using a fingerprint from a finger that he did not register. He wrote, "I just got the Pixel 6a yesterday and everything works incredibly well for a phone that just came out.

Grab the Google Pixel 6a

Google Pixel 6a 5G, 128GB, Unlocked, Free $50 Gift Card Gift $449 Buy at BestBuy





He continued by saying, "The fingerprint sensor is inside the screen, just like on the regular Pixel 6. I scanned both of my thumbs so I can unlock my phone with either my right or left hand. However, my phone was laying flat on my desk and I decided to unlock it and accidentally used my index finger and pressed it on the little fingerprint icon on the lock screen. And it worked????"



If this is happening to your Pixel 6a, try this workaround and let us know if it helps!







Another Redditor wrote that his wife was able to unlock his phone even though only his prints were registered on the device. And even though he only registered his thumbs on the handset, the other fingers unlocked the device. He stated, "Yeah, I had my wife try and she opened my phone in like three attempts. Only my thumbs are registered and I've got almost all other fingers to work, even with cleaning phone in between attempts. Both before and after applying screen protector."





And another post, this one written by "Remunos_Redbeard," says, "Tons of people reporting the issue, in tech articles and here in Reddit now that they've shipped. Widespread issue, unfortunately. I can unlock my friend's 6a even though my fingerprint isn't registered, and worried mine will do the same when it arrives. So, for now at least, stick with using a pin, password, or pattern to unlock. And definitely don't use fingerprint for banking or payment apps."





There is a potential workaround according to one Pixel 6a user who erased all of the fingerprints that he saved on his Pixel 6a. Once this task was accomplished, he re-registered his fingerprints with his phone, and lo and behold the problem stopped. So if you have the Pixel 6a and you're experiencing this bug, why not try this workaround and see if it makes the problem go away. Let us know!!!

