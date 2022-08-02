Google Pixel 6a joins the Android Beta program
Google stirred the technology pot with its latest Pixel 6a launch, giving mid range phones something to worry about. The phone comes with some really interesting features, and the whole package is quite appealing (you can check out our full Pixel 6a review for more detail).
Now, one of the perks of having a Pixel device is the Android beta program and the ability to get the newest Android releases first. The Android 13 beta has been running for some time now (Android 13 beta 4 dropped last month), and it was only natural to include the latest Pixel phone in the supported devices.
Yesterday, Google left a clue telling us what month it will release the final version of Android 13, with a possible launch sometime in September. Google Pixel 6a owners have about a month to enroll in the Beta program if they want to get a taste of Android 13 beforehand, or just wait for the stable release.
Strangely enough, the Pixel 6a was absent from the list of eligible phones, well at least up until now. Google updated the Beta program documentation without much of a fuss, to include its own Pixel 6a device.
You can enroll in the Android Beta program here, and also check out our Android 13 hub page for everything you need to know about Google’s upcoming OS.
