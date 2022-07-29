Google sends out first update for the just-released Pixel 6a

The Google Pixel 6a mid-ranger was officially released yesterday and it came out of the box with an older version of Android 12 that contained the April Security patch. But a new update has been disseminated by Google for the phone and it includes the August 2022 Android security patch. As a result, the brand new Pixel 6a is the only Pixel model right now to rock the August security update.





Other Pixel models still getting supported by Google should receive their monthly update on Monday, August 4th. Google usually releases these OTA updates on the first Monday of every month. For example, if you own a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, your handset has the July security update. There is no need to curse out Google for this as you should receive the August security update next Monday.





Besides, just because Google started rolling out the update for the Pixel 6a, it doesn't mean that your unit will receive it today. Google notes that it will rollout the update in phases, a process that could take a few weeks. It is not known whether the update includes a bug fix for the in-display fingerprint sensor which has been malfunctioning on some Pixel 6a handsets and allowing even unregistered users to unlock the device.





The different versions of the update being pushed out are as follows:



