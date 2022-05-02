May update for certain Pixel models, out now, repairs haptic bug and more

Google today rolled out the monthly Pixel update for May. The update includes the extermination of a bug that surfaced after the March update was released and which broke the haptics feature on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. As Google stated today, the May update includes "Improvements for haptic feedback under certain conditions and use cases." The listing makes it clear that this fix is for the Pixel 6 series.





Another fix is included in the update and corrects a bug that occasionally caused the phone to wake without any interaction by the user. But this bug was not limited to the latest Pixel models. In fact, this bug extermination was pushed out for users of the Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6, and Pixel 6 Pro. The same long list of Pixels receives another fix for a bug that caused the Pixel Launcher to crash after a Pixel device was restarted under certain conditions.

Starting today, applicable Pixel models will receive these bug fixes. Depending on the carrier you use and the model number, Google will continue rolling out the update in phases. Once the update is available to be updated Over the Air (OTA) for your Pixel device, you will receive a notification. To update your Pixel, go to Settings > System > System update . The update weighs in for the Pixel 6 Pro at 33.72MB.





The security patches for the Pixels included with today's update are dated 5-1-2022 and 5-5-2022.





You might recall that when the haptics stopped working as strongly as they had been before the March update, some Pixel users thought that Google had reduced the strength of the vibrations on purpose and called it a feature, not a bug . But with the inclusion of this fix in today's update, the truth is out. Reducing the haptics on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro was not a feature; it was a bug.



