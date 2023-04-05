Sweet new deal makes Google's old but not outdated Pixel 5 a must-buy for Android purists





Well, there's always the 2020-released Pixel 5 , which was technically discontinued by its manufacturer just a year later but can still be found in a few places across the US. One of those is Woot, the famously generous e-tailer owned by Amazon, where the aforementioned 6-inch oldie is currently available for a measly $139.99.

Google Pixel 5 5G, Fully Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13 (Eligible for Android 14 Update), Snapdragon 765 Processor, 6-Inch OLED Display with 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12 + 16MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 4,080mAh Battery with Wireless Charging Support, Just Black, Refurbished, 90-Day Warranty $139 99 Buy at Woot Google Pixel 5 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13 (Eligible for Android 14 Update), Snapdragon 765 Processor, 6-Inch OLED Display with 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12 + 16MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 4,080mAh Battery with Wireless Charging Support, Just Black, New $336 off (48%) Buy at Amazon





That's obviously for a refurbished rather than brand-new unit, although you do get a decent 90-day seller warranty and said seller vouches for the "full" working condition, "minimum" 85 percent battery capacity, and only "moderate" level of wear and tear of the ultra-affordable "pure Google" phone.





If those promises do nothing for you and your peace of mind, new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Pixel 5 copies can also be purchased from Amazon (via a third-party merchant called CrownProducts)... for a whopping $223 or so more.





In a way, that makes Woot's new 24-hour-only refurb deal even more appealing, allowing you to pay less than 150 bucks for an admittedly old mobile device that not only runs the latest Android 13 software but is also guaranteed to receive an official Android 14 update as well at the same time as the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 families.









In a couple of ways, this thing is better than the much newer Pixel 6a , rocking a more premium aluminum back cover, supporting wireless charging, packing an extra 2 gigs of RAM for an excellent 8GB total, and sporting a reasonably high-res OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate capabilities.





The 12 + 16MP dual rear-facing camera system and even the outdated Snapdragon 765 processor are by no means bad for the sub-$200 segment, sealing what may well be the overall greatest deal available today (and today only) for cash-strapped Android purists. The 12 + 16MP dual rear-facing camera system and even the outdated Snapdragon 765 processor are by no means bad for the sub-$200 segment, sealing what may well be the overall greatest deal available today (and today only) for cash-strapped Android purists.