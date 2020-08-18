Google Pixel 4a Battery & Charging Test Complete: nothing to brag about





PhoneArena Browsing Battery Test Results

name hours Higher is better Google Pixel 4a 9h 27 min Google Pixel 3a 9h 48 min Apple iPhone SE (2020) 9h 5 min Samsung Galaxy A51 11h 35 min Nokia 7.2 8h 20 min Motorola Moto G 5G Plus 12h 3 min View all

With a run time of almost 9 hours and a half, the Pixel 4a performed decently in our web browsing battery test. It outlasted the iPhone SE (2020) and Nokia 7.2, despite the latter's bigger battery, but fell just short of the results achieved by the Pixel 3a last year.



PhoneArena YouTube Video Playback Battery Test Results

name hours Higher is better Google Pixel 4a 6h 48 min Google Pixel 3a 6h 30 min Apple iPhone SE (2020) 4h 45 min Samsung Galaxy A51 8h 35 min Nokia 7.2 7h 29 min Motorola Moto G 5G Plus 10h 2 min View all

Google's latest phone also falls short of the Galaxy A51 and Moto G 5G Plus, although that was to be expected considering their respective 4,000mAh and 5,000mAh batteries.

The new Google phone fared well in our YouTube video streaming test when its tiny battery is taken into account, yet that is admittedly pretty common with Pixel smartphones. The Pixel 4a lasted just under 7 hours on a single charge.



That is almost 20 minutes better than its predecessor and over 2 hours more than the similarly priced iPhone SE (2020). The Galaxy A51 and Moto G 5G Plus lasted longer, but again that is down to their drastically bigger batteries.



PhoneArena 3D Gaming Battery Test Results

name hours Higher is better Google Pixel 4a 4h 51 min Apple iPhone SE (2020) 4h 59 min Samsung Galaxy A51 6h 40 min Motorola Moto G 5G Plus 6h 23 min View all





3D Gaming is the toughest test of all and the small battery inside the Pixel 4a struggled to keep up with competing smartphones. It only lasted around 4 hours and 50 minutes during our testing, putting it slightly behind the iPhone SE (2020).



Motorola’s Moto G 5G Plus and Samsung’s Galaxy A51 again kept going for longer. But considering the massive difference in battery capacity, we expected the gap between results to be quite a bit larger.



Charging Test Results

Motorola's Moto G 5G Plus and Samsung's Galaxy A51 again kept going for longer. But considering the massive difference in battery capacity, we expected the gap between results to be quite a bit larger.

Charging Test Results

One of the upsides about the Pixel 4a's small battery is that it charges faster than most other phones in this price category. The stock 18W charger included inside the box can fully charge the phone from 0% to 100% in 95 minutes.





name minutes Lower is better Google Pixel 4a 95 Google Pixel 3a 90 Apple iPhone SE (2020) 150 Samsung Galaxy A51 105 Nokia 7.2 120 Motorola Moto G 5G Plus 135 View all





Google Pixel 4a Charging Test (18W in-box charger):





in 15 minutes: 22%

30 minutes: 44%

45 minutes: 64%

60 minutes: 81%

1 hour and 15 minutes: 92%

1 hour and 30 minutes: 99%

1 hour and 35 minutes: FULL CHARGE Conclusion

Google seems to have done a good job optimizing the Pixel 4a so that it gets the most out of its small 3,140mAh battery. A bigger battery would undoubtedly be welcome, but the numbers are enough to get you through a day without very heavy usage.



















