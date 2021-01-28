Pre-order the next Galaxy S21 and get a discount!

Google

Google's long-awaited unlocked Pixel 4a 5G in white is here and it's already discounted

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jan 28, 2021, 12:12 PM
Google's long-awaited unlocked Pixel 4a 5G in white is here and it's already discounted
It's no big secret that Google had an extremely tough time preparing its in-house 2020 smartphones, reportedly pulling the plug on the jumbo-sized version of the 4G LTE-only Pixel 4a while also delaying the 5.8-inch mid-ranger, as well as the larger and faster Pixel 4a 5G due to various production complications mainly related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Even when the Snapdragon 765-powered 6.2-incher finally started shipping, it only did so in a black hue as far as its US unlocked model was concerned. At the same time, Verizon got dibs on an exclusive white flavor of the Pixel 4a 5G with support for its blazing fast Ultra Wideband network, although Google promised right from the beginning to release that color option to the masses... eventually.

The time to pick up a Clearly White unlocked Google Pixel 4a 5G has arrived at long last, and surprise, surprise, you can already do so pretty much nationwide. Yes, ladies and gents, the pasty stock Android-running phone is up for grabs and shipping right away from a bunch of major third-party US retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo Video in addition to the search giant's own regional e-store.

Better yet, you can currently shave a decent 40 bucks off the already reasonable $499 list price of the ivory-coated Pixel 4a 5G, just like you can do with the black unlocked model. The discount comes with absolutely no strings attached, but if you don't mind strings, Best Buy will let you save up to $90 with upfront activation on Verizon or AT&T and as much as $140 (!!!) as far as new Sprint subscribers and existing ones looking to open a new line are concerned.

Obviously, this particular version of the 5G-enabled Pixel 4a is not designed to squeeze the highest available download speeds out of Verizon's network, but apart from that, you'll get full support for every single 5G flavor around, as well as good old fashioned 4G LTE connectivity.

That respectable aforementioned Snapdragon 765 processor is paired with an equally solid 6GB RAM count under the lightweight handset's plastic hood, which also packs a reasonably large 3,885mAh battery with fast charging capabilities and 128 gigs of (non-expandable) storage space. Last but certainly not least, Google's always impressive 12MP main rear-facing camera is backed by a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens to make for a decently versatile overall imaging setup.

Pixel 4a 5G
Google Pixel 4a 5G

  • Display 6.2 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3885 mAh
  • OS Android 11

