Google's long-awaited unlocked Pixel 4a 5G in white is here and it's already discounted
The time to pick up a Clearly White unlocked Google Pixel 4a 5G has arrived at long last, and surprise, surprise, you can already do so pretty much nationwide. Yes, ladies and gents, the pasty stock Android-running phone is up for grabs and shipping right away from a bunch of major third-party US retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo Video in addition to the search giant's own regional e-store.
Obviously, this particular version of the 5G-enabled Pixel 4a is not designed to squeeze the highest available download speeds out of Verizon's network, but apart from that, you'll get full support for every single 5G flavor around, as well as good old fashioned 4G LTE connectivity.
That respectable aforementioned Snapdragon 765 processor is paired with an equally solid 6GB RAM count under the lightweight handset's plastic hood, which also packs a reasonably large 3,885mAh battery with fast charging capabilities and 128 gigs of (non-expandable) storage space. Last but certainly not least, Google's always impressive 12MP main rear-facing camera is backed by a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens to make for a decently versatile overall imaging setup.