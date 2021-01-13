Google has promised to fix serious Pixel 4a 5G screen issue, but has yet to do so

Navigation is a problem for some Pixel 4a 5G owners



Last month, Google responded via a post from a Community Specialist named David Pop. He stated that Google is aware of the issue and that a fix will be included in an upcoming update. As we already stated, the January update did NOT include the fix. But Pop's post included a couple of suggested workarounds:

When tapping icons on the edge of the screen, tap the center of the button or the side of the button/icon furthest away from the edge of the display. When tapping icons, including the navigation buttons on the bottom of your screen, use the tip of your finger or thumb instead. This will help improve touch recognition.

Those who use the three-button navigation instead of gesture navigation are affected the most, especially with the back button. There are also issues with full-screen apps that have buttons on the corners and on the edge.





Hopefully, Google will exterminate this nasty bug with the February update.

