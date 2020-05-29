New images of Pixel 4a XL rear cover show us what might have been

Last year Google hit a home run with its mid-range Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL handsets. Priced at $399 and $479 respectively, the phones brought Google's acclaimed photo processing capabilities to the masses. While Google is expected to introduce the Pixel 4a on July 13th via a press release or online event, there won't be a larger Pixel 4a XL option this year. That doesn't mean that Google wasn't considering such a model.

Parts from a prototype indicate that the Pixel 4a XL would have been equipped with dual rear cameras















The camera module shows that unlike the single-camera setup that the Pixel 4a sports, the Pixel 4a XL would have featured a dual-camera setup. Most likely Google would have equipped the Pixel 4a XL with the same 12.2MP primary and 16MP telephoto cameras included with the Pixel 4 XL . There also is space for the spectral/flicker sensor. Information gleaned from the part itself shows that it was produced last September.





The interesting thing about this rear panel is that instead of the "G" logo used on finished consumer products, there is a logo used by Google that it applies on early units. That tells us that the back cover is from a Pixel 4a XL that most likely was a prototype. While Google never has given an official reason why there won't be a Pixel 4a XL, this part shows us that the company was-at the very least-considering producing such a model.









As for the Pixel 4a, we expect the phone to carry a 5.81-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Powering the phone should be the Snapdragon 730 chipset (remember, current rumors call for the Pixel 5 line to sport the Snapdragon 765 Mobile Platform) and the mid-ranger could come with 6GB of memory and 64GB of storage. The single-camera on the back will reportedly weigh in at 12.2MP with an f/1.7 aperture. The front-facing punch-hole selfie snapper (found the upper left corner of the screen) will most likely carry an 8MP sensor. Interestingly, the Pixel 4a is supposed to be equipped with a 3080mAh battery which would be a 10% hike in capacity compared to the Pixel 4.







