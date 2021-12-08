Google's oldie but goodie Pixel 4 XL is on an amazing holiday sale in 'full working' condition

Google's oldie but goodie Pixel 4 XL is on an amazing holiday sale in 'full working' condition0
That's typically true even if you compare old high-enders with some of the latest mid-rangers out there, but things can often be different when we talk about Google-made handsets. 2019's Pixel 4 XL, for instance, may come with, well, a 2019 processor and a few other underwhelming specs by 2021 flagship standards, but the software part of the equation is very much up to date.
If you consider just that one aspect, you're likely to find the 6.3-inch device pretty much irresistible at a crazy low price of $229.99 today only. Of course, these are refurbished units we're talking about here, but on the bright side, they're "fully unlocked" to work on all major US carriers while including a 90-day Woot limited warranty and presenting a "moderate level of wear & tear."
At 230 bucks, the outdated but undoubtedly still powerful Snapdragon 855 processor, 90Hz P-OLED screen sporting a resolution of 3040 x 1440 pixels, 3,700mAh battery supporting 18W fast wired charging and "standard" wireless charging, and especially the dual rear-facing camera system feel quite impressive as well.
Stock Android-loving bargain hunters on even tighter budgets might be happy to know that Woot is also selling the older and humbler Google Pixel 3, 3 XL, 3a, and 3a XL for special prices of between $89.99 and $119.99 in "fully unlocked" variants and refurbished condition for 24 hours only. All of those phones are also powered by Android 12 after relatively recent updates, mind you, while being unlikely to ever receive Big G's next big batch of software tweaks and add-ons.