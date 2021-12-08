Google's oldie but goodie Pixel 4 XL is on an amazing holiday sale in 'full working' condition

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





That's typically true even if you compare old high-enders with some of the latest mid-rangers out there, but things can often be different when we talk about Google -made handsets. 2019's Pixel 4 XL , for instance, may come with, well, a 2019 processor and a few other underwhelming specs by 2021 flagship standards, but the software part of the equation is very much up to date.





That's actually set to remain that way at least until October 2022 from both a security and OS version perspective, which means the already Android 12-running phone is guaranteed to receive the Android 13 promotion at the exact same time as the hot new Pixel 6 and 6 Pro next year.





If you consider just that one aspect, you're likely to find the 6.3-inch device pretty much irresistible at a crazy low price of $229.99 today only. Of course, these are refurbished units we're talking about here, but on the bright side, they're "fully unlocked" to work on all major US carriers while including a 90-day Woot limited warranty and presenting a "moderate level of wear & tear."





That last part may sound a tad concerning, although it is generally to be expected for such an old phone. What you should be primarily focused on is the "full working condition" of the ultra-affordable black-only Pixel 6 Pro units on sale for a limited time with 64 gigs of internal storage space.





At 230 bucks, the outdated but undoubtedly still powerful Snapdragon 855 processor, 90Hz P-OLED screen sporting a resolution of 3040 x 1440 pixels, 3,700mAh battery supporting 18W fast wired charging and "standard" wireless charging , and especially the dual rear-facing camera system feel quite impressive as well.





Stock Android-loving bargain hunters on even tighter budgets might be happy to know that Woot is also selling the older and humbler Google Pixel 3 , 3 XL, 3a, and 3a XL for special prices of between $89.99 and $119.99 in "fully unlocked" variants and refurbished condition for 24 hours only. All of those phones are also powered by Android 12 after relatively recent updates, mind you, while being unlikely to ever receive Big G's next big batch of software tweaks and add-ons.





As a general rule, it's obviously rarely wise to buy an Android smartphone more than two years after its original release, as both the hardware specifications and software support are likely to considerably fall short of what a newer device might offer.