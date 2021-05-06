Google's Pixel 3 XL is an incredible bargain for a limited time (new and unlocked)

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Of course, the jumbo-sized "pure Google" veteran is no longer available for a whopping $899 and up, but while we wouldn't go so far as to deem it the best sub-$400 smartphone in 2021, there's definitely a case to be made for a purchase at well under 300 bucks.





We're talking brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units here, sold with unlocked support for all major (and minor) US carriers today only for as little as $214.99. This is not some shady eBay deal either, mind you, coming from Amazon-owned Woot instead, which can hook you up with a 6-month manufacturer warranty, as well as free standard shipping... if you're a Prime member.





While 215 bucks will predictably get you an entry-level 64GB Pixel 3 XL configuration (with no microSD card slot), you need to pay just $40 more to upgrade the internal storage space to a far more generous 128 gigs. Unfortunately, both variants come with a fairly modest 4GB RAM on deck, but for what it's worth, Google has made every (software) effort to prevent that hardware limitation from completely ruining your user experience.





Speaking of software, it's certainly worth pointing out that the Pixel 3 XL (just like its smaller brother) has a guaranteed Android 12 update on the way in the fall, which is not what we can say about many other budget-friendly handsets today.





This should help you more easily look past that ghastly notch, especially when also taking the high-end screen resolution, powerful Snapdragon 845 processor, and surprisingly capable (to this day) single 12MP rear-facing camera into consideration. The Pixel 3 XL is no 2021 flagship killer, but at $214.99 and up, it can definitely trump the vast majority of "modern" mid-rangers in terms of bang for your buck.