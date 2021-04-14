These Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL refurbs might be the best low-cost phones you can buy today

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









But if a refurbished Pixel 3 fetching as little as $120 somehow didn't feel compelling enough, Woot is back today with an even better 24-hour-only deal. That's right, the 5.5-inch stock Android 11-running phone can be yours for an essentially ridiculous (in a good way) $99.99 in a "fully unlocked" variant equipped with 64 gigs of internal storage space (and no microSD card slot).













Once again, you're looking at "scratch and dent" refurbs covered by a 90-day warranty, and if you hurry, you can choose from black, white, and (not) pink colors. Digital hoarders need to cough up a measly 30 bucks more for a 128GB configuration, and the same goes for those favoring extra screen real estate over added storage capacity.





Both the ultra-affordable Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL on sale here are guaranteed to work flawlessly overall while packing batteries tested to function at "minimum" 85 percent capacity and exhibiting a "moderate" level of wear and tear.





In addition to sharing a still-powerful Snapdragon 845 SoC and modern Android 11 software, these three year-olds will receive a timely Android 12 update in the fall. If that doesn't convince you to spend anywhere between 100 and 130 bucks right now, the surprisingly capable (even to this day) 12MP rear-facing camera should seal the deal once and for all.





Granted, the battery life (especially on the smaller model), design (especially on the larger variant), and memory management are... not great, but at the same time, it's pretty much impossible to find another phone made from a premium combination of glass and metal in the sub-$400 segment, let alone at under $150.



