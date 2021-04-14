Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Android Deals Google

These Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL refurbs might be the best low-cost phones you can buy today

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 14, 2021, 4:15 PM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
There are obviously not a lot of 2018-released smartphones worth buying in 2021, but thanks to their stellar software support, Google's Pixel 3 and 3 XL should at least be considered as decent alternatives to some of the best "modern" Android devices available on a tight budget.

Of course, that is if you can find the two Snapdragon 845-powered handsets at comparable prices with the likes of the low to mid-end OnePlus Nord N100 or Nokia 4.2, which has actually been the case just a few weeks ago.

But if a refurbished Pixel 3 fetching as little as $120 somehow didn't feel compelling enough, Woot is back today with an even better 24-hour-only deal. That's right, the 5.5-inch stock Android 11-running phone can be yours for an essentially ridiculous (in a good way) $99.99 in a "fully unlocked" variant equipped with 64 gigs of internal storage space (and no microSD card slot).

Check out the hot new deals here



Once again, you're looking at "scratch and dent" refurbs covered by a 90-day warranty, and if you hurry, you can choose from black, white, and (not) pink colors. Digital hoarders need to cough up a measly 30 bucks more for a 128GB configuration, and the same goes for those favoring extra screen real estate over added storage capacity.

Both the ultra-affordable Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL on sale here are guaranteed to work flawlessly overall while packing batteries tested to function at "minimum" 85 percent capacity and exhibiting a "moderate" level of wear and tear.

In addition to sharing a still-powerful Snapdragon 845 SoC and modern Android 11 software, these three year-olds will receive a timely Android 12 update in the fall. If that doesn't convince you to spend anywhere between 100 and 130 bucks right now, the surprisingly capable (even to this day) 12MP rear-facing camera should seal the deal once and for all.

Granted, the battery life (especially on the smaller model), design (especially on the larger variant), and memory management are... not great, but at the same time, it's pretty much impossible to find another phone made from a premium combination of glass and metal in the sub-$400 segment, let alone at under $150.

Related phones

Pixel 3
Google Pixel 3 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

8.3
$199 Amazon
  • Display 5.5 inches 2160 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2915 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Pixel 3 XL
Google Pixel 3 XL View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

8.0
$150 Special Woot $310 Amazon $300 eBay
  • Display 6.3 inches 2960 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3430 mAh
  • OS Android 11

