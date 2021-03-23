Grab an unlocked Google Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL for as low as $120 (refurbished)
Woot is now selling the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL for as low as $120. The phones are fully unlocked, which means they're compatible with all three major carriers in the US, including AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon.
The main difference between the two Pixel 3 series phones is the size of the display and battery. The Pixel 3 sports a 5.5-inch display, while the Pixel 3 XL comes with a much larger 6.3-inch screen. Also, the latter is powered by a 3,430 mAh battery, while the latter drains energy from a 2,915 mAh battery.