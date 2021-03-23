Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Android Deals Google

Grab an unlocked Google Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL for as low as $120 (refurbished)

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Mar 23, 2021, 11:59 AM
The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL ex-flagships are quite old, although they remain decent devices when they're in pristine condition. Still, assuming you don't mind using refurbished phones, we have an excellent deal for you that will have you save a lot of money.

Woot is now selling the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL for as low as $120. The phones are fully unlocked, which means they're compatible with all three major carriers in the US, including AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon.

As mentioned earlier, the catch is that these units are refurbished, which means that they are guaranteed to have minimal cosmetic damage. However, according to Woot, this shouldn't be “noticeable when the device is held at arm's length.”

The main difference between the two Pixel 3 series phones is the size of the display and battery. The Pixel 3 sports a 5.5-inch display, while the Pixel 3 XL comes with a much larger 6.3-inch screen. Also, the latter is powered by a 3,430 mAh battery, while the latter drains energy from a 2,915 mAh battery.

Related phones

Pixel 3
Google Pixel 3 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

8.3
$199 Amazon $300 eBay $800 BestBuy
  • Display 5.5 inches 2160 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2915 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Pixel 3 XL
Google Pixel 3 XL View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

8.0
$150 Special Woot $311 Amazon $317 eBay
  • Display 6.3 inches 2960 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3430 mAh
  • OS Android 11

