Grab an unlocked Google Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL for as low as $120 (refurbished)

The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL ex-flagships are quite old, although they remain decent devices when they're in pristine condition. Still, assuming you don't mind using refurbished phones, we have an excellent deal for you that will have you save a lot of money. Woot is now selling the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL for as low as $120. The phones are fully unlocked, which means they're compatible with all three major carriers in the US, including AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon.As mentioned earlier, the catch is that these units are refurbished, which means that they are guaranteed to have minimal cosmetic damage. However, according to Woot, this shouldn't be “noticeable when the device is held at arm's length.”The main difference between the two Pixel 3 series phones is the size of the display and battery. The Pixel 3 sports a 5.5-inch display, while the Pixel 3 XL comes with a much larger 6.3-inch screen. Also, the latter is powered by a 3,430 mAh battery, while the latter drains energy from a 2,915 mAh battery.