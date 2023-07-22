Small number of iOS, Android users are testing out a new look for the Google Photos app

Google Photos is the default photo and video app for Pixel users and is available for Android and iOS users as well. The app features useful editing tools and according to Android Police , Google is making some changes to the app's user interface and UI elements including the removal of the bottom navigation bar. Nail Sadykov, head of the Google News Telegram channel posted some images showing the new UI which reportedly has been rolled out to just a small number of users.





One change features a new Memories tab on the bottom navigation bar, which is now floating on the bottom of the display. The search tab is now in a circular floating button of its own on the right bottom of the screen and the Sharing tab has moved to the top right corner to the left of the profile picture. The Google Photos logo also has a new position at the upper left corner of the display from the middle of the screen.











Sadykov believes that this UI shakeup is purely a test on Google's part and since it has shown up on a "narrow range" of Android and iOS devices, Sadykov says that Google isn't "all in" on the new design which is why the rollout is limited in scope.









Google might go through the feedback it receives from both Android and iOS users about the UI shakeup it created for Google Photos. No matter how well the changes are received, it doesn't appear that Google is ready yet to have these changes show up on prime time.





