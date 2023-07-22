Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Last chance to reserve the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 with a discount!
Hurry up and make your reservation to get some exclusive offers now.

Small number of iOS, Android users are testing out a new look for the Google Photos app

iOS Android Apps Google
1
Small number of iOS, Android users are testing out a new look for the Google Photos app
Google Photos is the default photo and video app for Pixel users and is available for Android and iOS users as well. The app features useful editing tools and according to Android Police, Google is making some changes to the app's user interface and UI elements including the removal of the bottom navigation bar. Nail Sadykov, head of the Google News Telegram channel posted some images showing the new UI which reportedly has been rolled out to just a small number of users.

One change features a new Memories tab on the bottom navigation bar, which is now floating on the bottom of the display. The search tab is now in a circular floating button of its own on the right bottom of the screen and the Sharing tab has moved to the top right corner to the left of the profile picture. The Google Photos logo also has a new position at the upper left corner of the display from the middle of the screen.

New look for the Google Photos app for Android and iOS - Small number of iOS, Android users are testing out a new look for the Google Photos app
New look for the Google Photos app for Android and iOS

Sadykov believes that this UI shakeup is purely a test on Google's part and since it has shown up on a "narrow range" of Android and iOS devices, Sadykov says that Google isn't "all in" on the new design which is why the rollout is limited in scope.

What the Google Photos app looks like on Android before the update - Small number of iOS, Android users are testing out a new look for the Google Photos app
What the Google Photos app looks like on Android before the update

Google might go through the feedback it receives from both Android and iOS users about the UI shakeup it created for Google Photos. No matter how well the changes are received, it doesn't appear that Google is ready yet to have these changes show up on prime time.

If you don't have Google Photos on your iPhone, you can install it from the App Store by clicking on this link. If you don't have it installed on your Android device for some reason, Google Photos can be downloaded from the Play Store by tapping on this link.

Popular stories

1860's painting shows a woman holding her smartphone in modern interpretation
1860's painting shows a woman holding her smartphone in modern interpretation
T-Mobile employees are getting yelled at by customers taken aback by new fee
T-Mobile employees are getting yelled at by customers taken aback by new fee
Leaked iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro image highlights five differences
Leaked iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro image highlights five differences
The Surface Pro 8 makes for an impulse buy right now at nearly half its price on Amazon
The Surface Pro 8 makes for an impulse buy right now at nearly half its price on Amazon
T-Mobile will now give you the Motorola Edge (2022) for free even if you trade in a broken phone
T-Mobile will now give you the Motorola Edge (2022) for free even if you trade in a broken phone
Lenovo's newest Android tablet is blazing fast, super-affordable, and... not very widely available
Lenovo's newest Android tablet is blazing fast, super-affordable, and... not very widely available
Loading Comments...

Latest News

iPhone 15 series front glass panel and protector leak showcases key design changes
iPhone 15 series front glass panel and protector leak showcases key design changes
Alleged Foxconn employee reveals three possible colors for non-Pro iPhone 15 line
Alleged Foxconn employee reveals three possible colors for non-Pro iPhone 15 line
Nothing Phone (2) receives its first update, multiple camera improvements added
Nothing Phone (2) receives its first update, multiple camera improvements added
1860's painting shows a woman holding her smartphone in modern interpretation
1860's painting shows a woman holding her smartphone in modern interpretation
iPad Air with boosted specs is apparently right around the corner
iPad Air with boosted specs is apparently right around the corner
OnePlus Open: Android’s best non-Samsung folding phone might not be Pixel Fold
OnePlus Open: Android’s best non-Samsung folding phone might not be Pixel Fold
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless