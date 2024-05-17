Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Samsung offers enhanced trade-in for its Z Flip 5 - Save $500 now with an extra $50 worth of instant Samsung Credit!
Samsung offers enhanced trade-in for its Z Flip 5 - Save $500 now with an extra $50 worth of instant Samsung Credit!

Google Photos' upcoming feature to hide all the memes you backed up is getting closer

By
2comments
Google Photos' upcoming feature to hide all the memes you backed up is getting closer
Google Photos, the company's popular photo storage and management app, is reportedly developing a new feature to reduce the clutter that can arise from backing up photos from various apps. According to a recent report by Android Authority, the upcoming feature aims to improve the user experience by providing more control over what appears in the main photo feed.

This was initially spotted last month, but at the time the only proof available that the feature was in the works was the appearance of some strings within the code. However, now the feature has been further fleshed out and screenshots of how it works have been made available after enabling it.

Google Photos&#039; upcoming feature to hide all the memes you backed up is getting closer
Credit: Android Authority

Currently, Google Photos displays all photos stored in the DCIM folder, which typically includes images taken with the device's camera. While users can back up photos from other apps like WhatsApp or Office Lens, these photos are then mixed in with the camera photos, potentially cluttering the main view.

The new feature, spotted in Google Photos v6.813, will introduce a dedicated "Photos view" section in the app's settings. This section will include options to customize how backed-up images from other apps are displayed. Users will be able to choose from four options: "Show all," "Hide clutter," "Show none," and "Custom."

Credit: Android Authority

  • Show all: All backed-up images, including those from other apps, will be visible in the main Photos view.
  • Hide clutter: Lower-priority content like GIFs and memes from other apps will be hidden, while other photos will remain visible.
  • Show none: No backed-up images from other apps will appear in the main Photos view, but they will still be backed up and accessible elsewhere.
  • Custom: Users can individually choose which apps they want to see photos from in the main Photos view.

Currently, it appears that the "Custom" option is available only for WhatsApp, but it is expected that support for other apps will be added in the future. Backed-up images from other apps will be tagged accordingly, allowing users to easily identify and manage them on both primary and secondary devices.

This new feature will be a welcome addition for users who rely on Google Photos for both storage and photo management. By providing more control over what appears in the main photo feed, users can better organize their photos and avoid clutter. While the feature is not yet live, it has a huge potential to enhance the Google Photos experience once it rolls out.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile removes old plans from website, stoking fears people will be moved to pricier ones
T-Mobile removes old plans from website, stoking fears people will be moved to pricier ones
Wall Street executive says Dish could file for bankruptcy in the next 4 to 6 months
Wall Street executive says Dish could file for bankruptcy in the next 4 to 6 months
If everything goes to plan, T-Mobile's 5G service will soon get another boost
If everything goes to plan, T-Mobile's 5G service will soon get another boost
Surprising photo reveals Samsung’s CEO doesn’t use a Galaxy S24 Ultra! I think I know exactly why...
Surprising photo reveals Samsung’s CEO doesn’t use a Galaxy S24 Ultra! I think I know exactly why...
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon get beaten by small carrier in customer satisfaction
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon get beaten by small carrier in customer satisfaction

Latest News

Succession: The race for Apple's throne – could a hardware engineer prevail?
Succession: The race for Apple's throne – could a hardware engineer prevail?
One chip for all flips? After all, Galaxy Z Flip 6 might be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 globally
One chip for all flips? After all, Galaxy Z Flip 6 might be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 globally
Cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE in question as Samsung can't beat Chinese foldables
Cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE in question as Samsung can't beat Chinese foldables
Bust Lenovo's (digital) doors and snap up the Tab M11 mid-ranger with a pen at a huge new discount
Bust Lenovo's (digital) doors and snap up the Tab M11 mid-ranger with a pen at a huge new discount
Unionized Apple Store workers in Maryland move towards strike (they are concerned about wages and disrupted work-life balance)
Unionized Apple Store workers in Maryland move towards strike (they are concerned about wages and disrupted work-life balance)
The flagship Sony WH-1000XM5 offer top-quality sound and ANC at a lower price at Walmart
The flagship Sony WH-1000XM5 offer top-quality sound and ANC at a lower price at Walmart
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless