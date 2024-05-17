Google Photos' upcoming feature to hide all the memes you backed up is getting closer





This was This was initially spotted last month , but at the time the only proof available that the feature was in the works was the appearance of some strings within the code. However, now the feature has been further fleshed out and screenshots of how it works have been made available after enabling it.





Credit: Android Authority

Currently, Google Photos displays all photos stored in the DCIM folder, which typically includes images taken with the device's camera. While users can back up photos from other apps like WhatsApp or Office Lens, these photos are then mixed in with the camera photos, potentially cluttering the main view.



The new feature, spotted in Google Photos v6.813, will introduce a dedicated "Photos view" section in the app's settings. This section will include options to customize how backed-up images from other apps are displayed. Users will be able to choose from four options: "Show all," "Hide clutter," "Show none," and "Custom."





Credit: Android Authority

Show all : All backed-up images, including those from other apps, will be visible in the main Photos view.

: All backed-up images, including those from other apps, will be visible in the main Photos view. Hide clutter : Lower-priority content like GIFs and memes from other apps will be hidden, while other photos will remain visible.

: Lower-priority content like GIFs and memes from other apps will be hidden, while other photos will remain visible. Show none : No backed-up images from other apps will appear in the main Photos view, but they will still be backed up and accessible elsewhere.

: No backed-up images from other apps will appear in the main Photos view, but they will still be backed up and accessible elsewhere. Custom : Users can individually choose which apps they want to see photos from in the main Photos view.



Currently, it appears that the "Custom" option is available only for WhatsApp, but it is expected that support for other apps will be added in the future. Backed-up images from other apps will be tagged accordingly, allowing users to easily identify and manage them on both primary and secondary devices.



This new feature will be a welcome addition for users who rely on Google Photos for both storage and photo management. By providing more control over what appears in the main photo feed, users can better organize their photos and avoid clutter. While the feature is not yet live, it has a huge potential to enhance the Google Photos experience once it rolls out.