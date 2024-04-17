Great Motorola Edge deal on Amazon!

Google Photos working on an option to hide your downloaded memes and other UI tweaks

By
Apps Google
Google Photos working on an option to hide your downloaded memes and other UI tweaks
Google Photos might soon become a little easier to manage with two potentially significant features recently found within the app's code. These are designed to tidy up the sometimes overwhelming experience of managing our ever-growing photo libraries.

We all probably store a lot more in Google Photos than just our cherished memories. Screenshots, memes, and GIFs, while sometimes useful or entertaining, can seriously clutter up the main photos tab. Thankfully, as spotted by Android code expert AssembleDebug (via PiunikaWeb), Google seems to understand this and is giving us a new "Hide clutter" setting within the app.

Having this option should help put some order into the chaos that is the Google Photos library, but won't completely disappear distracting items like screenshots or memes. What it does, is that it tucks them away in their designated albums where you can find them if needed. The primary difference is that they won't invade your main photo grid while you're trying to reminisce. These changes were found hidden in Google Photos version 6.79.0.624777117 with the below strings:

<string name="photos_allphotos_gridcontrols_hide_clutter_base_filter_setting_title">Hide clutter</string>
<string name="photos_allphotos_gridcontrols_hide_clutter_base_filter_setting_subtitle">Backed-up photos like screenshots, GIFs, and memes are hidden</string>

Memories are getting a makeover too

The Google Photos' Memories tab is also getting a fresh coat of paint. The current collage-like presentation will make way for a more streamlined interface. Individual memories will now be shown as rounded rectangles, each with a single representative photo. Whether you love or hate the change, it's definitely a shift in Google's approach to presenting those nostalgic moments.

Recommended Stories
Google Photos working on an option to hide your downloaded memes and other UI tweaks
Google Photos' Memories before and after | Source: PiunikaWeb

A bit more personalization

Google is also sneaking in a small but welcome tweak to its AI feature suggestions. Sometimes, the AI-generated Memory titles offered by Google Photos can be less than ideal. A new toggle in the app settings will let users disable these suggestions if they wish, allowing for more control over how their memories are labeled.

Source: PiunikaWeb

It's important to remember that these features are still under development, so they may change at any time or may not even roll out at all. Still, it's encouraging to see Google Photos continuing to evolve and offer users more control over their digital photo libraries.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Even longtime T-Mobile customers will have to put up with slow internet speed policy
Even longtime T-Mobile customers will have to put up with slow internet speed policy
Two more companies want FCC action against T-Mobile for interference from 5G
Two more companies want FCC action against T-Mobile for interference from 5G
The 51 million customers affected by the AT&T data breach are getting free protection for 12 months
The 51 million customers affected by the AT&T data breach are getting free protection for 12 months
Make your Galaxy fingerprint scanner unlock faster as Samsung fixes what One UI 6.1 broke
Make your Galaxy fingerprint scanner unlock faster as Samsung fixes what One UI 6.1 broke
Doesn't matter if T-Mobile, AT&T or Verizon, don't fall for the ring: How to stay safe in a world full of tricks?
Doesn't matter if T-Mobile, AT&T or Verizon, don't fall for the ring: How to stay safe in a world full of tricks?
T-Mobile will soon have another reason to gloat
T-Mobile will soon have another reason to gloat

Latest News

A rumored OnePlus flip foldable with a telephoto lens could be in the works
A rumored OnePlus flip foldable with a telephoto lens could be in the works
Amazon Music takes on Spotify with Maestro, an AI-powered playlist generator
Amazon Music takes on Spotify with Maestro, an AI-powered playlist generator
This T-Mobile customer got a $143,442.74 bill after a three-week Switzerland vacation
This T-Mobile customer got a $143,442.74 bill after a three-week Switzerland vacation
Google Maps update improves Android Auto navigation experience with 3D building syncing
Google Maps update improves Android Auto navigation experience with 3D building syncing
Phone manufacturer Transsion remains red hot in the global marketplace
Phone manufacturer Transsion remains red hot in the global marketplace
Google says trigger-happy "Circle to Search" will be improved and Search and Lens results merged
Google says trigger-happy "Circle to Search" will be improved and Search and Lens results merged
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless