Google Photos starts rolling out a new "Updates" feed for your sharing updates
Google Photos is getting a new "Updates" feed that will be taking the place of "Sharing". This change comes after Google replaced the "Library" tab with the "Collections" tab back in August.
Before this update, Google Photos had a Sharing page that you could access from a 'people' icon. The icon was in between the 'plus' menu and your profile picture. When you opened it, you had shortcuts for "Create shared album" and "Share with partner". After those, you have an "Albums and Memories' carousel. At the end, you have a list of conversations.
In the "Sharing activity" section, you'll have all the shared links and shared memories.
Right now, this new feed is rolling out to Google Photos for Android but has not been spotted on iOS so far.
Google has been working on enriching Google Photos and making it more seamless recently. We've heard about different features in the works for the service, including an update to the UI making it easier to use Magic Editor, which is powered by Google's generative AI.
I like most of the changes coming to Google Photos, even if some of them are just design tweaks. Refining things is always a good idea, and I like the fact that Google Photos is getting some more meaningful tabs and sections.
I think calling the feed "Updates" is way more simple to understand, clear, and more straightforward than calling it "Sharing", which could technically mean a lot of things and isn't as clear.
Earlier, Google was also discovered to be working on replacing the "Memories" tab with a "Timeline" tab, which will organize your photos in a timeline-like manner for you to find them easier.
