Google Photos working on replacing Memories with a Timeline feature
Google Photos has been working on a multitude of tweaks and additions recently, and the latest one that is in the works seems to be related to the Memories feature. The folks at Android Authority have dug into the code of Google Photos and have found references that Google is working on a major change to the Memories feature.
Android Authority found strings in Google Photos version 7.4 indicating that Google is working on ditching the Memories name for the feature and replacing it with "Timeline". The code references Memories being renamed, as well as options such as "Add to your Timeline" and "Go to your Timeline".
Also, there's a string of code that refers to "Memories has moved to Collections". This indicates that Memories won't be completely gone but instead could still be found in the Collections tab. This also raises another curious question: what would the Timeline feature do if you can still access the old Memories feature?
Probably, the Timeline feature will be more focused on, most likely, a 'timeline'-like organization of your photos.
Of course, these are just references found in the code and may or may not become an official feature with a future release, so do keep that in mind.
Memories on Google Photos. | Image Credit - Google
Google Photos has also been found to be working on other tweaks that may come to the app. For example, it seems the Android app may get a more modern video player for a better user experience.
Also, Google Photos may be offering you more info to determine which photos are AI-generated, something that would be very useful nowadays with more and more photos being AI-generated.
I personally like the Memories tab and I'm quite pleased that even if Google decides to rename it, those won't be completely gone and still will remain discoverable in the Collections tab.
