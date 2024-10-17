See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

Google Photos working on replacing Memories with a Timeline feature

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Software updates Apps Google
The Google Photos logo on a display of a phone situated on a desk.
Google Photos has been working on a multitude of tweaks and additions recently, and the latest one that is in the works seems to be related to the Memories feature. The folks at Android Authority have dug into the code of Google Photos and have found references that Google is working on a major change to the Memories feature.

Android Authority found strings in Google Photos version 7.4 indicating that Google is working on ditching the Memories name for the feature and replacing it with "Timeline". The code references Memories being renamed, as well as options such as "Add to your Timeline" and "Go to your Timeline".

Also, there's a string of code that refers to "Memories has moved to Collections". This indicates that Memories won't be completely gone but instead could still be found in the Collections tab. This also raises another curious question: what would the Timeline feature do if you can still access the old Memories feature?

Probably, the Timeline feature will be more focused on, most likely, a 'timeline'-like organization of your photos.

Of course, these are just references found in the code and may or may not become an official feature with a future release, so do keep that in mind.


Google Photos has also been found to be working on other tweaks that may come to the app. For example, it seems the Android app may get a more modern video player for a better user experience.

Also, Google Photos may be offering you more info to determine which photos are AI-generated, something that would be very useful nowadays with more and more photos being AI-generated.

I personally like the Memories tab and I'm quite pleased that even if Google decides to rename it, those won't be completely gone and still will remain discoverable in the Collections tab.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile user learns the hard way that buying Android phones other than Pixel could be a bad idea
T-Mobile user learns the hard way that buying Android phones other than Pixel could be a bad idea
One of the oldest MVNOs in the U.S. reportedly drops T-Mobile for AT&T
One of the oldest MVNOs in the U.S. reportedly drops T-Mobile for AT&T
AT&T makes the same demand as T-Mobile to restrict customer freedom
AT&T makes the same demand as T-Mobile to restrict customer freedom
Watch out for this Gmail scam that could easily fool you
Watch out for this Gmail scam that could easily fool you
You'll be green with envy when you see the phone, watch, and earbuds won by a T-Mobile subscriber
You'll be green with envy when you see the phone, watch, and earbuds won by a T-Mobile subscriber
If someone gives you their old Android phone, it won't be because of love
If someone gives you their old Android phone, it won't be because of love

Latest News

Sony Xperia 1 VI software update brings Wi-Fi 7
Sony Xperia 1 VI software update brings Wi-Fi 7
At just $94.99, the high-end Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds are selling for peanuts
At just $94.99, the high-end Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds are selling for peanuts
iPhone 16 facing a sales ban in Indonesia over an expired certificate and investment issues
iPhone 16 facing a sales ban in Indonesia over an expired certificate and investment issues
Google Play Store to make app installs easier with an always visible Install button
Google Play Store to make app installs easier with an always visible Install button
Some Samsung Galaxy S25 series phones would ditch the Snapdragon chip
Some Samsung Galaxy S25 series phones would ditch the Snapdragon chip
Three video playback speeds to choose from in the newest WhatsApp (on iOS) update
Three video playback speeds to choose from in the newest WhatsApp (on iOS) update
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless