Google Photos' upcoming UI tweaks to highlight Magic Editor's AI powers
Google is diving headfirst into artificial intelligence, and it seems like almost all its products are getting a taste of it. Take Google Photos, for instance. It's already packed with AI features like Magic Editor, and it looks like it might be getting some UI tweaks soon to highlight all those AI capabilities better.
A new report reveals that a deep dive into Google Photos version 7.6 hints at an upcoming UI refresh for the Reimagine feature in Magic Editor. This update aims to make it easier than ever to swap out and add new elements to your photos. With the introduction of "Insert" and "Replace" options, you'll get a handy text input field pre-filled with a command, letting you jump right in and refine your image to perfection.
In other updates for Google Photos, the app is gearing up to swap out Memories for a new Timeline feature. Plus, if you have a Pixel 8 or Pixel 9, you can now dive into complex HDR edits without losing any quality. And sharing photos just got a lot simpler. You can now easily add or remove photos right in the sharing menu, so you won't have to keep jumping back and forth between the photo gallery and the share menu.
An update to the UI to add "Insert" and "Replace" options
The current editor (the first image) next to the refreshed UI that might roll out. | Image credit - Android Authority
In a nutshell, these upcoming UI tweaks aim to highlight the diverse AI features of Magic Editor, making it simpler to utilize various prompts. I think this is a change that many users will appreciate, as it's all about saving time and boosting your creative editing workflow.
Right now, this new UI isn't available in Google Photos' Magic Editor. But since it simplifies things, we're keeping our fingers crossed that it gets rolled out to all users in the near future.
