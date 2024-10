Google Photos' upcoming UI tweaks to highlight Magic Editor's AI powers

The current editor (the first image) next to the refreshed UI that might roll out. | Image credit - Android Authority





In a nutshell, these upcoming UI tweaks aim to highlight the diverse AI features of Magic Editor, making it simpler to utilize various prompts. I think this is a change that many users will appreciate, as it's all about saving time and boosting your creative editing workflow.Right now, this new UI isn't available in Google Photos' Magic Editor. But since it simplifies things, we're keeping our fingers crossed that it gets rolled out to all users in the near future.In other updates for Google Photos, the app is gearing up to swap out Memories for a new Timeline feature . Plus, if you have a Pixel 8 or Pixel 9 , you can now dive into complex HDR edits without losing any quality . And sharing photos just got a lot simpler . You can now easily add or remove photos right in the sharing menu, so you won't have to keep jumping back and forth between the photo gallery and the share menu.