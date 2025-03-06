Google adds a People tab to Find My Device in the March 2025 Pixel Drop

A streamlined interface with two main tabs





The People tab is all about the location sharing with your personal contacts. There are two parts to this tab: the first one is the “You’re Sharing with,” and the second one is “Sharing with You.” Also, there is a plus icon at the top that helps you select contacts directly from the phone’s contact book.









When you select a contact from the “Sharing with you” list, the app shows you where that person is on the map, how much battery their phone has, and when it was last updated. You can also see a button to get directions to that contact. It's also important to note that you can unshare your location at any point you wish.



The introduction of this new feature for the Find My Device app marks



For now, the feature is available to Pixel devices receiving the new March 2025 Pixel Drop update, but we expect Google to bring the People tab functionality to all Android devices in a future update of the Find My Device app. It undoubtedly feels like an essential part of the app's functionality, as it simplifies location sharing by combining device tracking and contact sharing with people in one dedicated app.

That's different from Apple's Find My app, which either says "Can see your location" or "You can see [Person's Name]'s location, but they can't see yours." I think Google's approach and the UI design of the Find My Device app are much cleaner and easier to understand in comparison.



More changes coming with the March 2025 Pixel drop update









Besides the People tab being added to the Find My Device, the Pixel drop update in March 2025 introduces a few other key changes that you might want to know about.





If you are on Verizon and T-Mobile , for example, you now have access to emergency services via satellite, if you find yourself in a situation where there is no Wi-Fi or cellular connectivity. That's great news for the avid outdoors enthusiasts out there.





If you want to get your grandparent a Pixel phone but you are worried they might fall victim to scams, Google has also added Scam Detection powered by Gemini Nano. This is a Pixel-exclusive feature that detects conversation patterns in calls commonly used by scammers in real time and will notify you if it senses anything suspicious. It even works in Google Messages!





Lastly, Google has also thrown in an update that will come in handy for the online streamers out there. Google’s Connected Cameras feature will now support remote cameras like GoPros or even another Pixel device. The feature is available to the Pixel 9 series and can be used with Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok. As for the supported remote cameras, anything from the Pixel 6 , GoPro 10 and later will work as long as it is up to date with the latest software.