Buy Google Pixel 7a with a 40% Prime Day discount!
Hours left until Amazon Prime Day is over. Grab some excellent deals on tech while they last!
Prime Day Alert!
Hours left until Amazon Prime Day is over. Grab some excellent deals on tech while they last!
Jul 18, Thu, 3:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Google One app may simplify claiming free trials for Pixel users

By
0comments
Google One app may simplify claiming free trials for Pixel users
Google is making it easier for Pixel owners to claim free Google One trials, potentially even including a free year of Gemini Advanced with 2TB of storage for Pixel 9 Pro buyers. This exciting news was discovered through an APK teardown of the Google One Android app, which hints at a future in-app system for connecting users with their eligible promotions.

Currently, Google offers various free Google One trials depending on the Pixel model, ranging from 3 months of the 100GB plan to 6 months of the 2TB tier. However, a more valuable deal could be on the horizon, with the possibility of a free year of Gemini Advanced, along with 2TB of Google One, for Pixel 9 Pro users.

To ensure maximum engagement and potentially convert users into long-term subscribers, Google seems to be developing a new feature within the Google One app. Users will be able to find a "Check for offers" option in the app settings, allowing them to see any unredeemed promotions they might be eligible for.

Google One offer check currently in the works | Image credit — Android Authority

While the exact details of how this check will work are still unclear, it is clear that Google is actively working on a solution to streamline the process of claiming free trials and promotions. With the potential for a high-value Gemini Advanced offer, this development could be a significant benefit for Pixel users.

The new system is not yet operational, but a preview of the interface was obtained by manually triggering it. This indicates that Google is actively working on the feature and suggests that it could be rolled out in the near future.

Although the APK teardown provides valuable insights, it is important to remember that these features are still in development and may not necessarily be released to the public. However, the evidence suggests that Google is actively working on making Google One promotions more accessible and beneficial for Pixel users, and that can only be beneficial.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile employee gives us exclusive insight into the carrier's fall from grace
T-Mobile employee gives us exclusive insight into the carrier's fall from grace
After nearly 16 million fraudulent calls were made, the FCC might shut down this telco
After nearly 16 million fraudulent calls were made, the FCC might shut down this telco
T-Mobile and Verizon unite to prevent AT&T from getting free airwaves for first responders
T-Mobile and Verizon unite to prevent AT&T from getting free airwaves for first responders
T-Mobile reps say they are "written up" for selling a new phone without accessories
T-Mobile reps say they are "written up" for selling a new phone without accessories
New York's Link5G towers for poor neighborhoods eschew their main purpose
New York's Link5G towers for poor neighborhoods eschew their main purpose
T-Mobile mentions PhoneArena article in leaked memo; certain actions by reps 'need to stop'
T-Mobile mentions PhoneArena article in leaked memo; certain actions by reps 'need to stop'

Latest News

Best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals 2024:Check out these amazing tablet deals
Best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals 2024:Check out these amazing tablet deals
Elevate your listening with the heavily discounted Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones during Prime Day
Elevate your listening with the heavily discounted Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones during Prime Day
Xiaomi to introduce the Mix Fold 4 and Mix Flip foldables later this week
Xiaomi to introduce the Mix Fold 4 and Mix Flip foldables later this week
iOS 18 Photos app will restore lost and damaged images; Apple releases iOS 18 Public Beta 1
iOS 18 Photos app will restore lost and damaged images; Apple releases iOS 18 Public Beta 1
Apple Watch does it again by calling for a life saving helicopter rescue
Apple Watch does it again by calling for a life saving helicopter rescue
Prime Day begins strong with biggest M4 iPad Pro price cut
Prime Day begins strong with biggest M4 iPad Pro price cut
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless