Google One app may simplify claiming free trials for Pixel users
Google is making it easier for Pixel owners to claim free Google One trials, potentially even including a free year of Gemini Advanced with 2TB of storage for Pixel 9 Pro buyers. This exciting news was discovered through an APK teardown of the Google One Android app, which hints at a future in-app system for connecting users with their eligible promotions.
To ensure maximum engagement and potentially convert users into long-term subscribers, Google seems to be developing a new feature within the Google One app. Users will be able to find a "Check for offers" option in the app settings, allowing them to see any unredeemed promotions they might be eligible for.
The new system is not yet operational, but a preview of the interface was obtained by manually triggering it. This indicates that Google is actively working on the feature and suggests that it could be rolled out in the near future.
Although the APK teardown provides valuable insights, it is important to remember that these features are still in development and may not necessarily be released to the public. However, the evidence suggests that Google is actively working on making Google One promotions more accessible and beneficial for Pixel users, and that can only be beneficial.
Currently, Google offers various free Google One trials depending on the Pixel model, ranging from 3 months of the 100GB plan to 6 months of the 2TB tier. However, a more valuable deal could be on the horizon, with the possibility of a free year of Gemini Advanced, along with 2TB of Google One, for Pixel 9 Pro users.
Google One offer check currently in the works | Image credit — Android Authority
While the exact details of how this check will work are still unclear, it is clear that Google is actively working on a solution to streamline the process of claiming free trials and promotions. With the potential for a high-value Gemini Advanced offer, this development could be a significant benefit for Pixel users.
