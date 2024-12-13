Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Google gives a new look to the Pixel Thermometer icon

Android Apps Google
A screenshot of a smartphone displaying the Pixel Thermometer app.
Google is often tinkering with its apps, and the latest change brings a new look to the Pixel Thermometer app. If you're not familiar with it, it's the tool that lets you measure the temperature of surfaces using just your Pixel phone.

The updated icon features a white thermometer set against a soft blue backdrop. It's worth mentioning, though, that this "new" icon shape is essentially the same as the old and actually current Themed icon.

The old icon (left), the new one (center) and the Themed icon (right). | Image credit – 9to5Google

As shown in the screenshots, the previous icon was a more intricate design, featuring a thermometer in Google's signature colors set against a black background. The mercury was blue, and the container was white, with three dots in red, yellow, and green on it.

The new design is definitely more on the generic side (which seems to be the trend these days, but that's a whole other discussion). Still, the blue works nicely with other Google Pixel apps like Magnifier, Tips, Weather, and, to some extent, even Screenshots. The old Pixel Thermometer icon, with its black background, didn't quite fit in with the rest since no other app in that group had that feature. It's quite nice how something as small as this redesign can make the whole screen look that much better.

Video Thumbnail
Video credit – Google

Version 1.0.700924790 of Pixel Thermometer with the new icon hasn't been widely rolled out yet to the Pixel 8 Pro, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL – basically, the only phones that support the app. If you are wondering why, it's because the app relies on a temperature sensor, which in these phones is located on the back, near the camera.

In other Google news, thanks to a new update, Android now lets you stop and spot hidden Bluetooth trackers. A new Privacy dashboard feature, which was previously expected for Android 16, is now being rolled out. Additionally, Google is working on a Motion Cues feature for Android that is aimed at helping with motion sickness.
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

