Google gives a new look to the Pixel Thermometer icon
Google is often tinkering with its apps, and the latest change brings a new look to the Pixel Thermometer app. If you're not familiar with it, it's the tool that lets you measure the temperature of surfaces using just your Pixel phone.
The updated icon features a white thermometer set against a soft blue backdrop. It's worth mentioning, though, that this "new" icon shape is essentially the same as the old and actually current Themed icon.
The new design is definitely more on the generic side (which seems to be the trend these days, but that's a whole other discussion). Still, the blue works nicely with other Google Pixel apps like Magnifier, Tips, Weather, and, to some extent, even Screenshots. The old Pixel Thermometer icon, with its black background, didn't quite fit in with the rest since no other app in that group had that feature. It's quite nice how something as small as this redesign can make the whole screen look that much better.
In other Google news, thanks to a new update, Android now lets you stop and spot hidden Bluetooth trackers. A new Privacy dashboard feature, which was previously expected for Android 16, is now being rolled out. Additionally, Google is working on a Motion Cues feature for Android that is aimed at helping with motion sickness.
The updated icon features a white thermometer set against a soft blue backdrop. It's worth mentioning, though, that this "new" icon shape is essentially the same as the old and actually current Themed icon.
The old icon (left), the new one (center) and the Themed icon (right). | Image credit – 9to5Google
As shown in the screenshots, the previous icon was a more intricate design, featuring a thermometer in Google's signature colors set against a black background. The mercury was blue, and the container was white, with three dots in red, yellow, and green on it.
The new design is definitely more on the generic side (which seems to be the trend these days, but that's a whole other discussion). Still, the blue works nicely with other Google Pixel apps like Magnifier, Tips, Weather, and, to some extent, even Screenshots. The old Pixel Thermometer icon, with its black background, didn't quite fit in with the rest since no other app in that group had that feature. It's quite nice how something as small as this redesign can make the whole screen look that much better.
Video credit – Google
Version 1.0.700924790 of Pixel Thermometer with the new icon hasn't been widely rolled out yet to the Pixel 8 Pro, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL – basically, the only phones that support the app. If you are wondering why, it's because the app relies on a temperature sensor, which in these phones is located on the back, near the camera.
In other Google news, thanks to a new update, Android now lets you stop and spot hidden Bluetooth trackers. A new Privacy dashboard feature, which was previously expected for Android 16, is now being rolled out. Additionally, Google is working on a Motion Cues feature for Android that is aimed at helping with motion sickness.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: