Google gives a new look to the Pixel Thermometer icon

The old icon (left), the new one (center) and the Themed icon (right). | Image credit – 9to5Google









As shown in the screenshots, the previous icon was a more intricate design, featuring a thermometer in Google's signature colors set against a black background. The mercury was blue, and the container was white, with three dots in red, yellow, and green on it.The new design is definitely more on the generic side (which seems to be the trend these days, but that's a whole other discussion). Still, the blue works nicely with other Google Pixel apps like Magnifier, Tips, Weather, and, to some extent, even Screenshots. The old Pixel Thermometer icon, with its black background, didn't quite fit in with the rest since no other app in that group had that feature. It's quite nice how something as small as this redesign can make the whole screen look that much better.