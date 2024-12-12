Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Google working on Motion Cues feature for Android to help with motion sickness

By
Software updates Google
Android's green robot logo peeking out of a phone's screen on a bright colorful background.
Google seems to be working on a nice feature to combat motion sickness when you interact with your Android phone in a moving vehicle. The feature is called "Motion Cues" and has yet to be officially released, but the folks at Android Authority were able to activate it to get a glimpse of how it will work.

Motion sickness is a pretty common phenomenon, especially if you're looking at a phone while you're in a car (and not driving). Apple already has its own motion sickness deterrent in iOS 18, called Vehicle Motion Cues. Of course, this feature doesn't prevent you from feeling sick when riding in a car, but it helps sending or reading a few emails a lot easier.

And now Google is working on a similar feature, as was discovered in the code of the Google Play Store beta (v24.29.32).

When Android Authority managed to activate the feature, a new toggle appeared in settings called "Motion Cues". The feature adds around 14 pairs of small dots to the screen, and those will move with the motion of the phone which would help ground you and give you a reference to the movement of the vehicle.

Screenshot showing 14 dots on a screen.
These small dots move with the car's movement across your screen. | Image Credit - Android Authority

The feature may be able to be set to automatically detect when you're riding in a car and activate the dots. However, it seems the feature is still early in development, and we don't know exactly when it will become available to the public.

Motion Cues for Android will need to get permission to display over other apps. When it's working, the little moving dots will appear everywhere and could potentially help with feelings of motion sickness, at least for some people.

Although I do feel like not staring at your phone if you're prone to getting motion sickness in a vehicle is the best solution to the problem, I think the little dots Android has come up with are nothing short of genius.

Maybe those will help more than I can imagine, giving your brain cues about the movement of the car and thus preventing the motion sickness from kicking in. We'll see how well it will work, but for now, we're left waiting for Google to polish it up before its official release.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
