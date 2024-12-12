Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Google is now rolling out a Privacy dashboard feature expected previously for Android 16

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Software updates Google
A security lock in front of a cyber-looking blue background.
Google is now rolling out a new 7-day view in the Privacy dashboard on Android with the November Google Play system update. Thanks to this update, you will be able to switch between the 24-hour and 7-day options for detailed info and timeline about permissions accessed by apps and services.

The 7-day view first appeared in Android 16 DP1, but it seems it was ready earlier and is now making its way to eligible phones running Android 15.

The update is now coming on Pixel devices with the latest Google Play system update, although earlier it was believed to be reserved for the Android 16 release.

You can check if a Play system update is available on your Pixel by going to Settings, then Security & Privacy, and then System & updates.

This change will let you switch between the 24-hour view and the 7-day view from the three-dot menu on the top of the Privacy dashboard. You will get a pie chart with a more detailed timeline which can be viewed by tapping either Location, Camera, or Microphone.



This feature is a great addition to Android's Privacy dashboard as it gives you a more extended period to check on apps and services accessing specific device permissions. If you see an app accessing something you don't want, you can tap the Manage permission floating button at the bottom of the timeline view.

It seems Google is significantly speeding up the process of development of new Android releases. The first Android 16 developer preview became available recently not long after Android 15 was released as a stable version. For reference, the first Android 15 developer preview was available in mid-February.

Of course, this is only good news as you don't have to wait for too long for some of the fancy new features and if you wish to test them, you can do so early.

The first Android 16 betas are expected to come sometime next month.

I quite like the addition to the Privacy dashboard that came before it was expected to. It's great to be able to have a longer period to inspect apps and the permissions they accessed, and this can help you identify apps behaving strangely and patterns of how they act. I'm a big fan of cybersecurity so I welcome wholeheartedly this cool addition to the Google privacy and security feature set.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
T-Mobile is bringing back a popular freebie this Tuesday
T-Mobile is bringing back a popular freebie this Tuesday
T-Mobile shares crash following comments made by CEO Mike Sievert
T-Mobile shares crash following comments made by CEO Mike Sievert
T-Mobile finally confirms rumors about T Life app
T-Mobile finally confirms rumors about T Life app
T-Mobile gift goes up in smoke, teaching everyone an important lesson
T-Mobile gift goes up in smoke, teaching everyone an important lesson
The Pixel Fold just became a no-brainer, with a massive $809 discount and a new all-time low
The Pixel Fold just became a no-brainer, with a massive $809 discount and a new all-time low

Latest News

TSMC's test run of 2nm chips results in a yield just short of what's acceptable for mass production
TSMC's test run of 2nm chips results in a yield just short of what's acceptable for mass production
Pixel 9a or Pixel 6.3? Hey, Google… I like smaller phones, but not THAT much
Pixel 9a or Pixel 6.3? Hey, Google… I like smaller phones, but not THAT much
These Jabra Elite earbuds with military-grade toughness are back to their best price on Amazon
These Jabra Elite earbuds with military-grade toughness are back to their best price on Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra storage and RAM options revealed
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra storage and RAM options revealed
Nothing Phone (3) will excel where no Samsung, Google or Apple has impressed
Nothing Phone (3) will excel where no Samsung, Google or Apple has impressed
Pixel's exclusive Simple View feature helps those with impaired vision use their phones
Pixel's exclusive Simple View feature helps those with impaired vision use their phones
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless