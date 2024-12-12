Google is now rolling out a Privacy dashboard feature expected previously for Android 16
Google is now rolling out a new 7-day view in the Privacy dashboard on Android with the November Google Play system update. Thanks to this update, you will be able to switch between the 24-hour and 7-day options for detailed info and timeline about permissions accessed by apps and services.
The 7-day view first appeared in Android 16 DP1, but it seems it was ready earlier and is now making its way to eligible phones running Android 15.
You can check if a Play system update is available on your Pixel by going to Settings, then Security & Privacy, and then System & updates.
This change will let you switch between the 24-hour view and the 7-day view from the three-dot menu on the top of the Privacy dashboard. You will get a pie chart with a more detailed timeline which can be viewed by tapping either Location, Camera, or Microphone.
This feature is a great addition to Android's Privacy dashboard as it gives you a more extended period to check on apps and services accessing specific device permissions. If you see an app accessing something you don't want, you can tap the Manage permission floating button at the bottom of the timeline view.
Of course, this is only good news as you don't have to wait for too long for some of the fancy new features and if you wish to test them, you can do so early.
The first Android 16 betas are expected to come sometime next month.
The update is now coming on Pixel devices with the latest Google Play system update, although earlier it was believed to be reserved for the Android 16 release.
It seems Google is significantly speeding up the process of development of new Android releases. The first Android 16 developer preview became available recently not long after Android 15 was released as a stable version. For reference, the first Android 15 developer preview was available in mid-February.
I quite like the addition to the Privacy dashboard that came before it was expected to. It's great to be able to have a longer period to inspect apps and the permissions they accessed, and this can help you identify apps behaving strangely and patterns of how they act. I'm a big fan of cybersecurity so I welcome wholeheartedly this cool addition to the Google privacy and security feature set.
