Google's latest update allows you to stop and spot hidden Bluetooth trackers
Bluetooth trackers have made losing your keys or bag less of a headache, but they've also given people a sneaky way to misuse them. To tackle this, both Apple and Google have introduced alerts to notify you of unknown trackers near you. Now, with a fresh update, Google is taking it a step further by allowing Android users to pinpoint the exact location of those trackers.
The second, "Find Nearby," is for when you're struggling to spot or hear the tracker, helping you track it down. By tapping on the notification for an unknown tracker, you'll be able to view a map showing where the tracker was last moving with you. From there, you can play a sound to help you locate it (and don't worry, the owner won't be notified). If that doesn't work, the "Find Nearby" feature connects your phone to the tracker via Bluetooth, showing a shape that fills up as you get closer.
This tool works just like Google's feature for finding trackers and devices you own, but with the added benefit that you don't need your own tracker or to use Find My Device. As with the original notifications feature, any device running Android 6.0 or higher can safely handle unknown Bluetooth trackers.
In my opinion, being able to pinpoint the exact location of an unknown tracker is a solid upgrade to Google's Find My Device network. It definitely boosts security and helps curb the potential misuse of trackers, which, let's be honest, are otherwise pretty handy little tools.
Google is rolling out two new tools for its Find My Device network. The first, "Temporarily Pause Location," is meant to be used when you get an unknown tracker notification. You can now pause location updates from your phone for up to 24 hours, preventing any detected unknown tag from using your device's location during that time.
Now, when you get such a worrying alert, you will be able to take action. | Image credit – Google
"Find Nearby" feels like the final piece of the puzzle to fight Bluetooth tracker misuse, something Apple's already tackled with its Precision Finding for AirTags. Back in May 2024, both Apple and Google teamed up to roll out a shared standard that helps users spot unknown Bluetooth trackers, no matter if they're on Android or iOS. This followed the launch of Google's Find My Device network just a month earlier in April.
