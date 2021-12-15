Google won’t let Apple and Meta get the lead on AR: new AR OS and headset in the works

Google won’t let Apple and Meta get the lead on AR: new AR OS and headset in the works0
"My role is to lead the Operating System team for Augmented Reality at Google," said Lucovsky. Previously, he was also one of the most contributing architects at Microsoft, where he worked on Windows NT.
Our team is building the software components that control and manage the hardware on our Augmented Reality (AR) products. These are the software components that run on the AR devices and are the closest to the hardware. As Google adds products to the AR portfolio, the OS Foundations team is the very first software team to work with new hardware.
The description above is for the Senior Software Developer, Embedded, Augmented Reality OS role. If we look into some of the other descriptions, some of them also talk about an “innovative AR device,” which Google plans to make “accessible to billions of people.”
These roles are mainly situated in the United States, with some of them located in Waterloo, Ontario where smart glass maker North (acquired by Google in 2020) is based. Some of the required skills candidates must have to apply for the roles are “Experience with real-time operating system (RTOS) development,” and “Understanding of Linux kernel and driver model."
Arguably the more exciting news here is the development of a whole new operating system for a form factor that most of us are unfamiliar with. Google is well known for its software prowess, but so is Apple. Meta, on the other hand, is probably the company that has invested the most in research and development. The next decade or so will see a clash of giants battling for who will take the biggest piece of the AR pie.