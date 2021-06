Google commits to five years of security updates for Nest devices

at least 3 years

Ironically, Google announced that it will support the Nest products with security updates for more years than its Pixel smartphones. Well, in theory, since Google says that it will provide Pixel security updates for “,” so sometimes, some models might get even more than that.Regardless, let's talk about the Nest lineup , Google's connected smart home devices introduced two years ago. It looks like Google has big plans for these devices, as the search giant has just committed to five years of security updates for the entire Nest family of products. Obviously, it's five years after launch.In addition to that, Google Nest devices will be included in the Google vulnerability reward program, which means that the Nest Security team will be able to learn about any vulnerabilities security researchers find during tests.Google Nest devices automatically download security updates when they're available. Each product check that it's running the latest software version every time it restarts, which should make sure that it's always updated.