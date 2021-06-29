Google commits to five years of security updates for Nest devices

Google commits to five years of security updates for Nest devices0
Regardless, let's talk about the Nest lineup, Google's connected smart home devices introduced two years ago. It looks like Google has big plans for these devices, as the search giant has just committed to five years of security updates for the entire Nest family of products. Obviously, it's five years after launch.
Google Nest devices automatically download security updates when they're available. Each product check that it's running the latest software version every time it restarts, which should make sure that it's always updated.