Google

Google's Fuchsia OS is rolling out to the first-gen Nest Hub

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
May 25, 2021, 4:15 AM
Google's Fuchsia OS is rolling out to the first-gen Nest Hub
Almost half a decade after Google posted code for Fuchsia OS on GitHub, the internet giant’s completely new operating system has started rolling out to a real product that millions of customers have in their homes.

The Nest Hub is Google's first product with Fuchsia OS 


An update is rolling out to some owners of the first-generation Nest Hub smart display that will replace the product’s original Linux-based software with Fuchsia OS, Google confirmed to 9to5Google.

Google says the long-awaited Fuchsia OS update will roll out to all Nest Hub users over the coming months, though it’s starting with those in the Preview Program. The cautious rollout will hopefully give the company plenty of time to fix any unforeseen bugs.

The user interface will remain unchanged after the update. Users shouldn’t expect any extra features either. The first version of Fuchsia OS will basically keep things exactly as they were before, at least from a user perspective.

Under the hood, the software is laying the groundwork for a more connected future with better apps and better experiences with virtual voice assistants, in this case the Google Assistant.

Presumably, Google will update other smart home products like the second-gen Nest Hub further down the road. However, the company hasn’t yet confirmed any of this and seems to be focused solely on its original smart display.

If all goes well, rival manufacturers could adopt Fuchsia OS too. Recently it was rumored that Samsung might use the operating system on future products, although the exact devices weren’t specified.

