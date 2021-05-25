Google's Fuchsia OS is rolling out to the first-gen Nest Hub
The Nest Hub is Google's first product with Fuchsia OS
An update is rolling out to some owners of the first-generation Nest Hub smart display that will replace the product’s original Linux-based software with Fuchsia OS, Google confirmed to 9to5Google.
The user interface will remain unchanged after the update. Users shouldn’t expect any extra features either. The first version of Fuchsia OS will basically keep things exactly as they were before, at least from a user perspective.
Presumably, Google will update other smart home products like the second-gen Nest Hub further down the road. However, the company hasn’t yet confirmed any of this and seems to be focused solely on its original smart display.
If all goes well, rival manufacturers could adopt Fuchsia OS too. Recently it was rumored that Samsung might use the operating system on future products, although the exact devices weren’t specified.
