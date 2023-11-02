Google Messages on the web gets easier to pair with account-based pairing

Google Messages has become a popular messaging app for Android users, with over a billion downloads on the Google Play Store. However, one of the biggest complaints about the app has been the need to scan a QR code to use it on multiple devices, such as tablets and computers, at the same time.





This new system made it more convenient to pair your phone with the web version of the app without having to scan a QR code. Fortunately, as spotted by 9to5Google , after a few months of beta testing, the account-based pairing system is now rolling out to more users.





According to 9to5's reporting, to use the new feature, simply go to the Google Messages web address ( messages.google.com/web ) and choose to sign in with your Google account. Then, open the Messages app on your phone and match the emoji that is displayed on both devices to confirm that you want to pair them. Once you have confirmed your choice, you will be able to send and receive messages from your computer or tablet.





Images via 9to5Google





Unfortunately, the new pairing system is not yet available to everyone. When I tried to use it by navigating to the Messages by Google webpage, I did see the option to use the Google Account login, but was unable to complete the process on my phone. As a matter of fact, there is a clear notice at the top advising users that the feature may not be available to you yet.







The new account-based pairing system is not yet replacing the old QR based one and does have the limitation that you can only have one browser instance active at a time. However, the app does indicate which Android device is being used for messages at that time.

This could be a pain, especially for users who are constantly switching between devices. To help with this, Google began to experiment a couple of months back with a new device pairing system that is based on Google accounts.