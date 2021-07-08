Google Meet update brings new filters, masks and effects on Android and iOS

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Cosmin Vasile
Video calls are a big part of today's communication ecosystem, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic. Many companies that offer such services have been funneling extra resources into making their products better and easier to use.

Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Zoom, ByteDance (TikTok), and other less popular companies shaped up their video calling services to fit the needs of their customers. Google Meet, one of the services that serve millions of users every day, received many updates in an attempt to make users' experience as smooth and entertaining as possible.

Earlier this week, Google announced a set of changes coming to Meet on both Android and iOS platforms. Starting today, Google Meet users will be able to add cats, astronauts, jellyfish, and more to their video calls thanks to the new filters, masks and effects added.

The folks at 9to5google noticed that many of these fun filters have been straight-up ported from Google Duo. In any case, if you're looking to find these new filters, masks, and effects on the web, you won't find them yet. However, they're now available via the integrated Gmail experience too.

