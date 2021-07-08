Google Meet update brings new filters, masks and effects on Android and iOS

Google Meet update brings new filters, masks and effects on Android and iOS0
Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Zoom, ByteDance (TikTok), and other less popular companies shaped up their video calling services to fit the needs of their customers. Google Meet, one of the services that serve millions of users every day, received many updates in an attempt to make users' experience as smooth and entertaining as possible.
The folks at 9to5google noticed that many of these fun filters have been straight-up ported from Google Duo. In any case, if you're looking to find these new filters, masks, and effects on the web, you won't find them yet. However, they're now available via the integrated Gmail experience too.