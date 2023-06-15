Google Maps gets new features to make your trip planning easier
Google announced this week it’s adding a few new features to its Maps app on Android, iOS and desktop. All three improvements are aimed at making Google Maps easier to use when you’re planning a trip or just want to explore with the help of the app.
Immersive View is not really a new feature, as Google launched the feature earlier this year. However, the search giant announced that it’s now rolling out Immersive View in four new cities: Amsterdam, Dublin, Florence, and Venice.
Also, Google Maps will provide you with important information like what the weather will be like at different times of day and how crowded it will. Being able to know these things in advance makes a big difference if you have only a limited time to explore certain locations.
According to Google, glanceable directions start rolling out globally this month for walking, cycling and driving modes, so everyone should have the new feature ready by June’s end.
Last but not least, those who use Google Maps on desktop are getting new updates to Recents. Improvements to Recents include the ability to save places even after closing the Google Maps window. Also, you’ll be able to remove places viewed, plan multiple trips at once, as well as share a wide range of places, including attractions and hotels, with the person(s) you’re traveling with.
In addition, Immersive View is now available for over 500 iconic landmarks around the world. This particular improvement is coming to Android and iOS in the coming days, Google confirmed. Being able to see the landmarks from around the location you plan to visit is a nice feature to have on your phone.
Another new feature coming to Google Maps on Android and iOS is the ability to track your trip progress with glanceable directions. Basically, you can now see the progress of your trip or route on your lock screen without having to open the app.
