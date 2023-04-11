Google Maps adds four new features aimed at national park explorers
Google is trying to make it easier for Maps users who love to visit national parks to find and reach their favorite landscapes with ease. To help with that, Google announced four new features will make it to Maps in April, all four meant to make it easier for users to find the information they need when they are going to a national park.
The next new feature coming later this month is meant to provide more detailed directions in US national parks. Park entrances will be highlighted on the map, so you can request walking or cycling directions to a trail and Maps should pinpoint you in the right direction.
Last but not least, another useful feature coming to Maps in April allows users to bring Maps offline and still be able to check the app. A new way to download an offline map for a park will become available once the app gets updated. Simply tap the “download” button on the park’s Google Maps listing to download it for offline use.
According to Google, the four new features will be coming to all US national parks in April, and they will be rolled out to parks around the world in the coming months. Naturally, the features will be available on iOS and Android devices.
One of the most important new features coming to Google Maps this month will allow its users to identify the most popular places in a park, including attractions, campgrounds, visitor centers, and trailheads. To receive all this information, you can search for the park you’re interested in, and then tap on any of the photos you got as results for more details. These details often times consist of videos and reviews from people who have already visited the location.
Another major upcoming feature enables Maps users to see popular trails from start to finish. The app will now highlight a trail’s entire route on the map instead of just showing a pin. In addition, Maps will also provide more details on a trail from the community, such as what type of trail it is, its difficulty, and if it’s suitable for running, walking, or cycling.
