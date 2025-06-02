Google Maps gets a slightly different new look for iOS and Android

I wouldn't be surprised if Google has an office in Mountain View with a handful of Googlers who run through a series of Google apps every single day suggesting changes that can be made to these apps. Some of the changes are useful and help users save time while others seem like they were made by Google employees to justify their positions with the company. The latest Google app receiving an update is one that has received its share of improvements over the years, Google Maps.





Both the Android and iOS versions of Google Maps are seeing a new look to the logo shown near the bottom left of the map. Before the update, the four-color (Blue, Red, Yellow, and Green) Google logo appeared in this spot. The new look, found in version 25.21 of Google Maps for Android and version 25.22 for iOS, says Google Maps in black and white. Will the change help get you to your destination faster or deliver better directions? No. There probably is a reason why Google made this change related to branding so we might not understand why this was done until a future date.











