Google Maps expands the grocery pickup feature to 2,000 stores in the US
Pickup with Google Maps is now out of its pilot phase and available in over 2,000 stores in more than 30 states across the U.S from the Kroger Family - including Kroger, Fry's, Ralphs, and Marianos. This feature was tested in limited regions, and now rolling out throughout the US.
With Pickups, you can track your orders directly from Google Maps, share your time of arrival with the store so they can get your package ready for pickup in time, and track the status of your order. Google says that people who use pickup with Maps "typically wait less than five minutes for their groceries."
