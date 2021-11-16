Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Galaxy S21 Ultra Unlocked from $599.99 with a trade-in!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Galaxy S21 Ultra Unlocked from $599.99 with a trade-in!

 View
iOS Android Apps Google

Google Maps expands the grocery pickup feature to 2,000 stores in the US

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
Google Maps expands the grocery pickup feature to 2,000 stores in the US
The holiday season is knocking on our door, and normally during this time of the year, people buy gifts and shop around more than usual. Google knows this, and in order to help people with their holiday shopping, the company is bringing some updates to its Maps service.

Pickup with Google Maps is now out of its pilot phase and available in over 2,000 stores in more than 30 states across the U.S from the Kroger Family - including Kroger, Fry's, Ralphs, and Marianos. This feature was tested in limited regions, and now rolling out throughout the US.

With Pickups, you can track your orders directly from Google Maps, share your time of arrival with the store so they can get your package ready for pickup in time, and track the status of your order. Google says that people who use pickup with Maps "typically wait less than five minutes for their groceries."

Google is also launching something called Area Busyness - a feature that provides information on how crowded a certain neighborhood is. This feature works similarly to the busyness graphs you see when you search for a restaurant or other popular place on Google. This time around though, Google will show the busyness information on a much larger scale. This functionality is already rolling out to iOS and Android.

You may also like:
Google productivity apps update for iOS brings new Gmail widget, Google Meet picture-in-picture
Google adds new “mark as unread” feature to Google Chat
Dark Mode arrives on the iOS version of Google Maps

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Instagram to allow mods on Lives, 'likes' for disappearing stories
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Instagram to allow mods on Lives, 'likes' for disappearing stories
Apple Watch history: the evolution of the ultimate smartwatch
by Victor Hristov,  3
Apple Watch history: the evolution of the ultimate smartwatch
The Moto G200 5G gets a bunch of leaked renders and a rumored Snapdragon 888+ SoC
by Adrian Diaconescu,  2
The Moto G200 5G gets a bunch of leaked renders and a rumored Snapdragon 888+ SoC
You can now remotely install Android TV apps from your phone
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
You can now remotely install Android TV apps from your phone
The iPhonesque OnePlus Nord N20 5G mid-ranger leaks out in high-res renders
by Adrian Diaconescu,  5
The iPhonesque OnePlus Nord N20 5G mid-ranger leaks out in high-res renders
The OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man edition is canned nostalgia
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
The OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man edition is canned nostalgia
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless