Google Maps is getting geared up with eco-friendly features
Google Maps eco-friendly routes
Whenever you type in the location you are headed to, Google Maps will give you the fastest and the most fuel-efficient route. You will also get the relative difference in fuel savings and the estimated time of arrival (ETA).
The search giant points out that since the routes are more fuel-efficient, they are also easier on our pocket, helping save some money on gas. Additionally, Google states that the feature ‘has the potential to prevent over one million tons of carbon emissions per year—that’s the equivalent of removing over 200,000 cars from the road.’
Google Maps “Lite Navigation” mode
What is even better than fewer carbon emissions? Well, the answer is no carbon emissions. In recognition of that, Google is also planning on integrating the so-called “Lite Navigation” mode.
While in Lite Navigation mode, you will have a birds-eye view of your location and the route you have chosen to reach your destination. Arrows will be visible for every turn up ahead, while at the bottom of your screen you will find live ETA, remaining distance, and even what elevation to expect. The feature is not live yet, but it will be coming to the Google Maps app in the upcoming months.
As another tidbit of information, Google also announced that bike and scooter sharing is live in over 300 cities, some of which are New York, Berlin, and São Paulo.