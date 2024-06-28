Google Keep now supports using two accounts side by side on Android tablets and foldables

Google Keep logo | Image credit — Google

Having side by side Google Keep instance with different accounts will now be possible | Images credit — Google





The rollout of this new feature is happening now for both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains. This means that if your Google Workspace domain is set to Rapid Release, you should be seeing this feature soon, if you haven't already. If your domain is set to Scheduled Release, the feature will be rolled out a bit later.This feature is available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as Workspace Individual Subscribers and users with personal Google accounts. So, no matter what type of Google account you have, if you're using Google Keep on a large-screen Android device, you'll be able to take advantage of this new multi-account support.This update is just the latest in a series of improvements that Google has been making to its Workspace apps. It's clear that Google wants to make its productivity tools as useful as possible for users of large screen devices.