Google Keep now supports using two accounts side by side on Android tablets and foldables

By
Google Keep now supports using two accounts side by side on Android tablets and foldables
Google Keep logo | Image credit — Google

Google Keep, the popular note-taking app by Google, is rolling out a new feature for Android users with large-screen devices like tablets and foldables. You can now use multiple Google accounts simultaneously within the app.

This means you can have two Keep windows open side-by-side, each logged into a different Google account. This is particularly handy for users who manage both personal and work accounts, or for those who simply have multiple Google accounts.

This new multi-account support builds upon the existing multi-instance support that was introduced last year. This previous feature allowed users to open two separate instances of the Keep app in split-screen mode, which was useful for viewing two different notes at the same time.

Now, with multi-account support, each of these split-screen instances can be logged into a different Google account. This opens up a whole new level of productivity and flexibility for Google Keep users on large-screen Android devices.

Having side by side Google Keep instance with different accounts will now be possible | Images credit — Google

The rollout of this new feature is happening now for both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains. This means that if your Google Workspace domain is set to Rapid Release, you should be seeing this feature soon, if you haven't already. If your domain is set to Scheduled Release, the feature will be rolled out a bit later.

This feature is available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as Workspace Individual Subscribers and users with personal Google accounts. So, no matter what type of Google account you have, if you're using Google Keep on a large-screen Android device, you'll be able to take advantage of this new multi-account support.

This update is just the latest in a series of improvements that Google has been making to its Workspace apps. It's clear that Google wants to make its productivity tools as useful as possible for users of large screen devices.
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

