Google is making Android Auto feel more like your car's native system with this upcoming feature

While it doesn't help with the switching to the radio situation, this setup means you could tweak the cabin environment, while your map directions stay visible right above it. Granted, depending on your vehicle, you may have temperature controls available via a manual knob —but for those who go all digital, this will be invaluable.This update helps Android Auto catch up a bit with systems like Android Automotive OS (the one built right into some cars) which naturally handle these controls. It also competes with Apple CarPlay, where car makers can choose to add climate functions, though it depends on the car model. Google's approach here is about improving the experience for the huge number of existing cars that use phone-based Android Auto.Remember, this is still under development, so we don't know exactly when it'll show up for everyone. Also, just because a button appears in Android Auto doesn't mean your car can magically perform that function. Your vehicle needs the actual hardware (like seat coolers or separate climate zones) and the ability for Android Auto to talk to those systems correctly, so there might be some hiccups initially as car makers adapt.Honestly, adding these basic controls feels like something Android Auto should have had ages ago. Hopping between screens to change the temperature is annoying. Integrating climate settings directly, even if limited by car hardware, just makes sense. It should make the whole driving experience feel smoother and more complete.