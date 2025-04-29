Google is making Android Auto feel more like your car's native system with this upcoming feature
If you've ever found yourself fumbling between Android Auto and your car's own system just to turn up the heat or AC, this will be good news for you. That juggling act might soon be a thing of the past, as Google is working on bringing climate controls right into the Android Auto interface you already use for maps and music. The idea is you'll be able to adjust temperature, fan speed, and maybe even seat settings without leaving your Android Auto main screen.
While it doesn't help with the switching to the radio situation, this setup means you could tweak the cabin environment, while your map directions stay visible right above it. Granted, depending on your vehicle, you may have temperature controls available via a manual knob —but for those who go all digital, this will be invaluable.
Remember, this is still under development, so we don't know exactly when it'll show up for everyone. Also, just because a button appears in Android Auto doesn't mean your car can magically perform that function. Your vehicle needs the actual hardware (like seat coolers or separate climate zones) and the ability for Android Auto to talk to those systems correctly, so there might be some hiccups initially as car makers adapt.
Honestly, adding these basic controls feels like something Android Auto should have had ages ago. Hopping between screens to change the temperature is annoying. Integrating climate settings directly, even if limited by car hardware, just makes sense. It should make the whole driving experience feel smoother and more complete.
Most drivers know Android Auto is super handy for putting phone apps onto the car's bigger display. It makes navigation and listening to music safer and easier. But one big hassle has always been climate control and tuning in to the radio. If your car doesn't have physical buttons, you're forced to exit Android Auto just to stop shivering or sweating. It kind of breaks the seamless vibe Android Auto is going for.
What's changing in Android AutoDigging into the code of a recent Android Auto update revealed what Google is working on. This was also spotted in the beta version of Android Auto v14. It looks like a new control bar will sit at the bottom of the screen, and based on early images, here’s what we might see:
- Temperature settings (maybe driver/passenger zones, plus a 'Sync' button)
- Fan speed adjustments
- Buttons for heated and cooled seats
- Controls for defrosting windshields
This update helps Android Auto catch up a bit with systems like Android Automotive OS (the one built right into some cars) which naturally handle these controls. It also competes with Apple CarPlay, where car makers can choose to add climate functions, though it depends on the car model. Google's approach here is about improving the experience for the huge number of existing cars that use phone-based Android Auto.
Remember, this is still under development, so we don't know exactly when it'll show up for everyone. Also, just because a button appears in Android Auto doesn't mean your car can magically perform that function. Your vehicle needs the actual hardware (like seat coolers or separate climate zones) and the ability for Android Auto to talk to those systems correctly, so there might be some hiccups initially as car makers adapt.
Now, how about those local radio stations' controls, Google?
