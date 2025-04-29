Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Google is making Android Auto feel more like your car's native system with this upcoming feature

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Apps
Image of Android Auto UI
If you've ever found yourself fumbling between Android Auto and your car's own system just to turn up the heat or AC, this will be good news for you. That juggling act might soon be a thing of the past, as Google is working on bringing climate controls right into the Android Auto interface you already use for maps and music. The idea is you'll be able to adjust temperature, fan speed, and maybe even seat settings without leaving your Android Auto main screen.

Most drivers know Android Auto is super handy for putting phone apps onto the car's bigger display. It makes navigation and listening to music safer and easier. But one big hassle has always been climate control and tuning in to the radio. If your car doesn't have physical buttons, you're forced to exit Android Auto just to stop shivering or sweating. It kind of breaks the seamless vibe Android Auto is going for.

What's changing in Android Auto

Digging into the code of a recent Android Auto update revealed what Google is working on. This was also spotted in the beta version of Android Auto v14. It looks like a new control bar will sit at the bottom of the screen, and based on early images, here’s what we might see:

  • Temperature settings (maybe driver/passenger zones, plus a 'Sync' button)
  • Fan speed adjustments
  • Buttons for heated and cooled seats
  • Controls for defrosting windshields


While it doesn't help with the switching to the radio situation, this setup means you could tweak the cabin environment, while your map directions stay visible right above it. Granted, depending on your vehicle, you may have temperature controls available via a manual knob —but for those who go all digital, this will be invaluable.

This update helps Android Auto catch up a bit with systems like Android Automotive OS (the one built right into some cars) which naturally handle these controls. It also competes with Apple CarPlay, where car makers can choose to add climate functions, though it depends on the car model. Google's approach here is about improving the experience for the huge number of existing cars that use phone-based Android Auto.

Remember, this is still under development, so we don't know exactly when it'll show up for everyone. Also, just because a button appears in Android Auto doesn't mean your car can magically perform that function. Your vehicle needs the actual hardware (like seat coolers or separate climate zones) and the ability for Android Auto to talk to those systems correctly, so there might be some hiccups initially as car makers adapt.

Recommended Stories
Honestly, adding these basic controls feels like something Android Auto should have had ages ago. Hopping between screens to change the temperature is annoying. Integrating climate settings directly, even if limited by car hardware, just makes sense. It should make the whole driving experience feel smoother and more complete.

Now, how about those local radio stations' controls, Google?
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular Stories

Another good thing coming to an end at T-Mobile tomorrow, leaving it a ghost of its former self
Another good thing coming to an end at T-Mobile tomorrow, leaving it a ghost of its former self
T-Mobile deploys highly-anticipated upgrade to 5G for customers across the US
T-Mobile deploys highly-anticipated upgrade to 5G for customers across the US
T-Mobile customers and employees are seeing their worst fears play out
T-Mobile customers and employees are seeing their worst fears play out

Latest News

Google Assistant continues to be taken apart one screw at a time as Gemini gets set to replace it
Google Assistant continues to be taken apart one screw at a time as Gemini gets set to replace it
Galaxy Z Fold 7 leak: Samsung may be about to make every other foldable look thick
Galaxy Z Fold 7 leak: Samsung may be about to make every other foldable look thick
Both iPad Air M3 models hit their lowest price yet with this sweet Amazon deal
Both iPad Air M3 models hit their lowest price yet with this sweet Amazon deal
Apple's brand-new 11-inch iPad with A16 power is on sale at a lower-than-ever price
Apple's brand-new 11-inch iPad with A16 power is on sale at a lower-than-ever price
The Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) is still a no-brainer at this epic discount on Amazon
The Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) is still a no-brainer at this epic discount on Amazon
The OnePlus Pad 2 got way more tempting with a $150 discount and $99.99 freebie
The OnePlus Pad 2 got way more tempting with a $150 discount and $99.99 freebie
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless