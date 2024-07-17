Buy Google Pixel 7a with a 40% Prime Day discount!
By
0comments
Android Auto working on integrating car radio controls in a future update
Google is reportedly making a big move to enhance Android Auto's media control capabilities by integrating your car's built-in radio. Currently, Android Auto mainly supports smartphone apps for music and podcasts, like YouTube Music and Spotify. However, this upcoming change will streamline the process of switching between your favorite radio stations and your phone's media.

Currently, some cars allow simultaneous listening to the built-in radio and Android Auto, but this can be cumbersome and potentially dangerous while driving. Google's new feature aims to simplify this by adding direct control of the car's radio within Android Auto itself.

Evidence of this feature was found in the code of recent Android Auto versions 12.3 and 12.4, where references to "Car Radio" controls, AM/FM switching, and "HD Radio" support were discovered. While the exact implementation is still unclear, it could appear as a dedicated app within Android Auto or a simple shortcut to your car's radio interface.

It's worth noting that this feature isn't yet available to users, and it may require software updates from car manufacturers to work seamlessly. However, the groundwork is in place, and Google is actively working on it.

In addition to this, Google has also removed numerous strings related to wallpapers from Android Auto's code. This is likely because the platform now automatically mirrors your phone's wallpaper, eliminating the need for separate wallpapers for the car.

The latest updates also include improved messaging related to phone overheating while using Android Auto. Users will now receive suggestions on how to "improve phone performance," such as turning off the display, flashlight, hotspot, or avoiding wireless charging. You can get the latest Android Auto versions 12.3 and 12.4 through both the stable and beta channels in the Play Store if you want to experience these changes for yourself.

While this is an exciting development for Android Auto users, it's important to remember that these are just hints found within the app's code. Google may or may not implement these features, and the final implementation could differ from our current understanding. However, I do hope this does make it to a future build as it would make it much easier to navigate between my streaming music apps and local radio stations during a long drive.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

