Galaxy Watch Ultra with over 30% discount!

Android Auto beta reveals support for car temperature controls

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Apps
Android Auto app logo with blurred background.
Even though they've come a long way, infotainment screens on even some of the latest cars still can't match the user experience and simplicity of something like Android Auto. That's why most car owners that have a vehicle with support for Android Auto use it instead.

Of course, there are some hiccups while using Android Auto, so it's not like its perfect, but Google seems to be working working on expanding its scope further than just navigation and entertainment.

Google might bring car climate controls to Android Auto


The latest Android Auto beta version (14) appears to have hints about potential new capabilities affecting the car's climate controls. The code snippets discovered in the beta version explicitly reference toggles for controlling the option to "defrost":

  • control_defrost_front (Front windshield defrost toggle)
  • control_defrost_rear (Rear windshield defrost toggle)

So far, there have been no Android Auto features that can affect the car's functionality, such as the temperature settings, seat heating, or others. So, suffice it to say, this would be a major update for Android Auto.

Since there are no visual elements tied into the feature, though, it's safe to assume that it is still in early development. With that in mind, we don't expect to see climate control via Android Auto any time soon, and it's uncertain if it will make it to a public release.

These little code snippets could be a sign for where Google is headed—a greater integration between Android Auto and vehicle systems. This makes Android Auto feel closer to Android Automotive OS, although the two are still clearly distinct.

What is Android Automotive OS, and how is it different from Android Auto?


Android Auto is an app and it requires that you have a phone connected to your car. On the other hand, Android Automotive OS is a full-fledged operating system that's designed to power the entire infotainment of the car, without the need for a smartphone.

Android Auto simply mirrors select smartphone apps onto your vehicle's screen via USB or wirelessly, without accessing your car's internal systems (for now).

There's more: improved incident alerts


Besides the climate control integration, more code from the Android Auto beta version 14 revealed that a new dedicated settings section for navigation-related alerts and incident reporting might be on the way too:

Recommended Stories
  • "ALERT_SETTINGS_CATEGORY_TITLE"> Alerts
  • "NAVIGATION_ALERT_SETTING"> Get alerts for reported incidents and other conditions that may impact your drive

Users have had to rely on incident alerts from Google Maps, which is notoriously not ideal as far as its UI is concerned, with the most common criticism being that it is intrusive and visually distracting. The new settings might allow users to have better control over the frequency of the alerts and how they are delivered.

Both features hinted by these code snippets from the latest Android Auto beta version sound like major improvements. The climate control one especially would be a massive change to how the app functions, and could mark a shift in Google's intentions for the future.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.jpg
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Consumers already making AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon pay for price hikes
Consumers already making AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon pay for price hikes
T-Mobile offers mobile phone users a free year of Starlink satellite coverage
T-Mobile offers mobile phone users a free year of Starlink satellite coverage
T-Mobile customers urged to show kindness after price hike notification
T-Mobile customers urged to show kindness after price hike notification
AT&T undercuts T-Mobile’s Carrier Freedom with a new promo of its own
AT&T undercuts T-Mobile’s Carrier Freedom with a new promo of its own
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 plunges to a ridiculously low price at 47% off on Amazon
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 plunges to a ridiculously low price at 47% off on Amazon
Verizon representative quits $3/hour job after burning out
Verizon representative quits $3/hour job after burning out

Latest News

Qualcomm’s new powerful chipsets will only serve certain Android fans
Qualcomm’s new powerful chipsets will only serve certain Android fans
Google's formidable Pixel 9 Pro Fold is on sale at an unbeatable $350 discount
Google's formidable Pixel 9 Pro Fold is on sale at an unbeatable $350 discount
AT&T offers some of its customers a backup plan when cell towers go down
AT&T offers some of its customers a backup plan when cell towers go down
France gave Telegram CEO a green light to leave, and so he did (but he has to come back)
France gave Telegram CEO a green light to leave, and so he did (but he has to come back)
The Pixel 9a is making so many appearances, it doesn’t even need an announcement
The Pixel 9a is making so many appearances, it doesn’t even need an announcement
At $100 off, the new QuietComfort headphones become top choice for Bose fans
At $100 off, the new QuietComfort headphones become top choice for Bose fans
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless