Android Auto beta reveals support for car temperature controls





Of course, there are some hiccups while using Android Auto, so it's not like its perfect, but Google seems to be working working on expanding its scope further than just navigation and entertainment.





Google might bring car climate controls to Android Auto





The latest Android Auto beta version (14) appears to have hints about potential new capabilities affecting the car's climate controls. The code snippets discovered in the beta version explicitly reference toggles for controlling the option to "defrost":





control_defrost_front (Front windshield defrost toggle)

control_defrost_rear (Rear windshield defrost toggle)



So far, there have been no Android Auto features that can affect the car's functionality, such as the temperature settings, seat heating, or others. So, suffice it to say, this would be a major update for Android Auto.

Since there are no visual elements tied into the feature, though, it's safe to assume that it is still in early development. With that in mind, we don't expect to see climate control via Android Auto any time soon, and it's uncertain if it will make it to a public release.





These little code snippets could be a sign for where Google is headed—a greater integration between Android Auto and vehicle systems. This makes Android Auto feel closer to Android Automotive OS, although the two are still clearly distinct.





What is Android Automotive OS, and how is it different from Android Auto?





Android Auto is an app and it requires that you have a phone connected to your car. On the other hand, Android Automotive OS is a full-fledged operating system that's designed to power the entire infotainment of the car, without the need for a smartphone.





Android Auto simply mirrors select smartphone apps onto your vehicle's screen via USB or wirelessly, without accessing your car's internal systems (for now).





There's more: improved incident alerts









Recommended Stories "ALERT_SETTINGS_CATEGORY_TITLE"> Alerts

"NAVIGATION_ALERT_SETTING"> Get alerts for reported incidents and other conditions that may impact your drive

Besides the climate control integration, more code from the Android Auto beta version 14 revealed that a new dedicated settings section for navigation-related alerts and incident reporting might be on the way too:

Users have had to rely on incident alerts from Google Maps, which is notoriously not ideal as far as its UI is concerned, with the most common criticism being that it is intrusive and visually distracting. The new settings might allow users to have better control over the frequency of the alerts and how they are delivered.





Both features hinted by these code snippets from the latest Android Auto beta version sound like major improvements. The climate control one especially would be a massive change to how the app functions, and could mark a shift in Google's intentions for the future.

Even though they've come a long way, infotainment screens on even some of the latest cars still can't match the user experience and simplicity of something like Android Auto. That's why most car owners that have a vehicle with support for Android Auto use it instead.