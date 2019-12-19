Accessories Deals Google Audio

Two-for-one Google Nest Mini special makes for perfect stocking stuffer

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Dec 19, 2019, 3:26 AM
Two-for-one Google Nest Mini special makes for perfect stocking stuffer
If you're not a Google Fi or Spotify subscriber eligible for a free smart speaker with Google Assistant integration this holiday season, you may want to consider one of Best Buy's excellent stocking stuffers available for 24 hours only at an unbeatable price as part of the retailer's "12 Days of Deals" promotion.

You'll have to purchase two Nest Mini units to maximize your savings, and yes, you can mix and match the snazzy colors of Google's newest diminutive smart speaker however you want. By simply adding your two favorite hues from a palette that includes Chalk, Charcoal, Coral, and Sky flavors to your Best Buy cart, you can bring down the total regular price of $100 to a measly 50 bucks.

Check out the deal here


That essentially means you're looking at a buy-one-get-one-free type of deal here, although you can also save a decent $15 and pay a reasonable $35 for a single unit in your choice of the aforementioned colors. The same $35 offer is currently available at Google as well, but the search giant has no special deal in place for buyers of two Nest Mini units.

Formally unveiled just a little over two months ago, this looks extremely similar to the first-gen Google Home Mini on the outside, but on the inside, it comes with a major improvement in audio performance. Namely, the second-gen Nest Mini touts a 100 percent upgrade in bass compared to its forerunner, while also offering vastly enhanced voice recognition technology.

If you're wondering why you'd need more than one of these donut-sized gadgets, the answer is pretty simple: creating a multi-room setup allowing you to stream the same music throughout your home without spending a small fortune. Even better, Best Buy's Nest Mini 2-pack deal also includes free 90-day SiriusXM Premier Streaming and Pandora Premium subscriptions, as well as the chance to get a Google Chromecast bundled in for only $16 more. 

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

samsung-galaxy-s10-plus-woot-deal-90-day-warranty
Expires in - 21h 6minHurry and get this incredible Galaxy S10+ bargain in time for Christmas
samsung-galaxy-note-9-new-ebay-deals-refurbished-att-sprint
These excellent new Galaxy Note 9 deals are definitely worth considering before Christmas
-$100
best-buy-nokia-7-2-deals-unlocked-att-t-mobile
Best Buy bumps up Nokia 7.2 discounts with and without carrier activation
deal-samsung-galaxy-s10e-5-per-month-Sprint
Grab a Samsung Galaxy S10e for just $5 per month at Sprint
woot-holiday-deals-apple-iphone-xs-iphone-x-iphone-8-more
Last-minute holiday blowout lets you save big on iPhone XS, iPhone X, iPhone 8, and more
-$90
deal-ticwatch-pro-90-discount-amazon
TicWatch Pro gets a massive $90 discount on Amazon

Popular stories

t-mobile-sprint-merger-uncertain-john-legere-price-hike-warning
Uncertain T-Mobile/Sprint merger is giving John Legere price hike 'nightmares'
Google-Pixel-4a-XL-rumor-review-Release-date-price-specs-camera-rumors
Google Pixel 4a/4a XL rumor round-up: Release date, price, specs, camera rumors
iphone-9-se2-price-release-date-specs-news
The 'missing' iPhone 9 is coming out next year: price, release date, news and rumors
Professor-testifies-T-Mobile-Sprint-merger-bad-for-consumers
Under oath, economics professor says that Sprint's future is not so bleak
Google-Pixel-5-rumor-review-specs-price-release-date
Google Pixel 5 wishlist
Sprints-former-CEO-says-carrier-can-survive-without-merger
Former Sprint CEO Claure testifies that without T-Mobile, Sprint will have to raise prices
moto-g8-power-5000mah-battery-fcc-confirmation
Road warriors, rejoice: a Moto G8 Power with a 5,000mAh battery is likely around the corner
Leaked-Galaxy-S11-and-S11-protectors-raise-questions-about-phone-calls
Leaked Galaxy S11 and S11+ protectors raise questions about phone calls

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless