Two-for-one Google Nest Mini special makes for perfect stocking stuffer





You'll have to purchase two Nest Mini units to maximize your savings, and yes, you can mix and match the snazzy colors of Google's newest diminutive smart speaker however you want. By simply adding your two favorite hues from a palette that includes Chalk, Charcoal, Coral, and Sky flavors to your Best Buy cart, you can bring down the total regular price of $100 to a measly 50 bucks.









That essentially means you're looking at a buy-one-get-one-free type of deal here, although you can also save a decent $15 and pay a reasonable $35 for a single unit in your choice of the aforementioned colors. The same $35 offer is currently available at Google as well, but the search giant has no special deal in place for buyers of two Nest Mini units.









If you're wondering why you'd need more than one of these donut-sized gadgets, the answer is pretty simple: creating a multi-room setup allowing you to stream the same music throughout your home without spending a small fortune. Even better, Best Buy's Nest Mini 2-pack deal also includes free 90-day SiriusXM Premier Streaming and Pandora Premium subscriptions, as well as the chance to get a Google Chromecast bundled in for only $16 more.