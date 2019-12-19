Two-for-one Google Nest Mini special makes for perfect stocking stuffer
Check out the deal here
That essentially means you're looking at a buy-one-get-one-free type of deal here, although you can also save a decent $15 and pay a reasonable $35 for a single unit in your choice of the aforementioned colors. The same $35 offer is currently available at Google as well, but the search giant has no special deal in place for buyers of two Nest Mini units.
Formally unveiled just a little over two months ago, this looks extremely similar to the first-gen Google Home Mini on the outside, but on the inside, it comes with a major improvement in audio performance. Namely, the second-gen Nest Mini touts a 100 percent upgrade in bass compared to its forerunner, while also offering vastly enhanced voice recognition technology.
If you're wondering why you'd need more than one of these donut-sized gadgets, the answer is pretty simple: creating a multi-room setup allowing you to stream the same music throughout your home without spending a small fortune. Even better, Best Buy's Nest Mini 2-pack deal also includes free 90-day SiriusXM Premier Streaming and Pandora Premium subscriptions, as well as the chance to get a Google Chromecast bundled in for only $16 more.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):