Google's super-feature-packed Fitbit Sense 2 smartwatch scores substantial Memorial Day discount





The Fitbit Sense 2 is cheaper than Big G's flashier in-house Apple Watch rival, regularly fetching $299.95 in a trio of paint jobs, and right now all three of those models are on sale at a cool (and rare) $70 discount for Memorial Day at a number of US retailers including Amazon and Best Buy.

To our knowledge, this "advanced health and fitness smartwatch" compatible with both iPhones and Android handsets hasn't been this affordable in a few months, although the same retailers were able to slash as much as a full Benjamin off the Sense 2's list price a few different times during the winter holiday season.





That almost certainly means higher discounts than 70 bucks are on the horizon as sales events like Prime Day and Black Friday are drawing near... unless, of course, the Fitbit Sense 2 will be permanently discontinued instead in the lead-up to the release of a sequel that we're not sure is happening at all.





Since it's not even entirely clear if a Pixel Watch 2 is coming this year, you may as well pull the trigger now, at least if you're more concerned about your health and wellness than the way your wearable device looks on your wrist.





Equipped with everything from life-saving ECG monitoring technology to a state-of-the-art cEDA sensor capable of continuously tracking and keeping your stress levels under control, this bad boy also packs a battery that can impressively keep the lights on for more than six days between charges thanks among others to a frugal but colorful touchscreen and a proprietary Fitbit OS with weaker third-party app support than Wear OS.





Is the Fitbit Sense 2 the ultimate Apple Watch "killer"? Probably not, but at this reduced price, it's definitely worth taking into consideration as a powerful, long-lasting, and generally feature-packed alternative to the world's most popular smartwatches