Google Pixel Watch 3 will reportedly have smaller bezels, brighter display, UWB

Under the hood, the Pixel Watch 3 is said to retain the same Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 platform with a custom co-processor as the Pixel Watch 2 . However, it will finally include Ultra-Wideband (UWB) support, a feature that was rumored for the Pixel Watch 2 but ultimately did not make it into the final product. UWB could enable features like precise device finding and unlocking your car using Digital Car Key.



Additionally, the Pixel Watch 3 has been rumored to be available in two sizes, 41mm and 45mm, with both cellular and Wi-Fi variants. The 41mm model will have a 310mAh battery, while the 45mm model will have a larger 420mAh battery.



Google is also introducing several new colorways for the Pixel Watch 3 . The 41mm model will be available in Silver with a Rose Quartz band, Black with an Obsidian band, and Gold with a Hazel band. The 45mm model will be available in Silver with a Rose Quartz band, Black with an Obsidian band, and Silver with a Porcelain band.

Pixel Watch 3 rumored specs

Sizes: 41mm and 45mm

Connectivity: Cellular and Wi-Fi variants

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 with custom co-processor

Battery: 310mAh (41mm) and 420mAh (45mm)

Display: 2,000 nits

Bezels: 4.5mm

UWB Support: Yes

Colors:

41mm: Silver/Rose Quartz, Black/Obsidian, Gold/Hazel



The Pixel Watch 3 appears to be a promising upgrade over the Pixel Watch 2 . With its smaller bezels, brighter display, UWB support, and new colors, it could be a compelling option for those in the market for a new smartwatch. As an original Pixel Watch owner, it's looking this might be a worthy upgrade for me.

