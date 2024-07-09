Google Pixel Watch 3 will reportedly have smaller bezels, brighter display, UWB

Google Pixel Watch 2 | Image credit — PhoneArena

Pixel Watch 3

Pixel Watch 2

Pixel Watch 3

Pixel Watch 2

Pixel Watch 2 versus Pixel Watch 3 visualization | Image credit — Android Authority





Pixel Watch 3

Pixel Watch 2

Pixel Watch 2

Pixel Watch 3

Pixel Watch 3

Pixel Watch 3 rumored specs

Sizes: 41mm and 45mm

Connectivity: Cellular and Wi-Fi variants

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 with custom co-processor

Battery: 310mAh (41mm) and 420mAh (45mm)

Display: 2,000 nits

Bezels: 4.5mm

UWB Support: Yes

Colors:

41mm: Silver/Rose Quartz, Black/Obsidian, Gold/Hazel



45mm: Silver/Rose Quartz, Black/Obsidian, Silver/Porcelain

Under the hood, theis said to retain the same Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 platform with a custom co-processor as the. However, it will finally include Ultra-Wideband (UWB) support, a feature that was rumored for thebut ultimately did not make it into the final product. UWB could enable features like precise device finding and unlocking your car using Digital Car Key.Additionally, thehas been rumored to be available in two sizes, 41mm and 45mm, with both cellular and Wi-Fi variants. The 41mm model will have a 310mAh battery, while the 45mm model will have a larger 420mAh battery.Google is also introducing several new colorways for the. The 41mm model will be available in Silver with a Rose Quartz band, Black with an Obsidian band, and Gold with a Hazel band. The 45mm model will be available in Silver with a Rose Quartz band, Black with an Obsidian band, and Silver with a Porcelain band.