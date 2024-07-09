Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Google Pixel Watch 3 will reportedly have smaller bezels, brighter display, UWB

By
Google Pixel Watch 3 will reportedly have smaller bezels, brighter display, UWB
Google Pixel Watch 2 | Image credit — PhoneArena

Google is gearing up to launch the Pixel Watch 3, the latest iteration of its smartwatch lineup. According to a new report, this new model promises several key improvements over its predecessor, the Pixel Watch 2.

One of the most noticeable changes is the reduction in bezel size. The Pixel Watch 3 will reportedly feature 4.5mm bezels, a significant decrease from the 5.5mm bezels found on the Pixel Watch 2. This change should make the watch face appear larger and more immersive.

In addition to smaller bezels, the Pixel Watch 3 will also boast a brighter display. The new display is said to be rated at 2,000 nits, doubling the brightness of the Pixel Watch 2's 1,000-nit display. This enhancement should make the watch much easier to read in bright sunlight.

Pixel Watch 2 versus Pixel Watch 3 visualization | Image credit — Android Authority

Under the hood, the Pixel Watch 3 is said to retain the same Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 platform with a custom co-processor as the Pixel Watch 2. However, it will finally include Ultra-Wideband (UWB) support, a feature that was rumored for the Pixel Watch 2 but ultimately did not make it into the final product. UWB could enable features like precise device finding and unlocking your car using Digital Car Key.

Additionally, the Pixel Watch 3 has been rumored to be available in two sizes, 41mm and 45mm, with both cellular and Wi-Fi variants. The 41mm model will have a 310mAh battery, while the 45mm model will have a larger 420mAh battery.

Google is also introducing several new colorways for the Pixel Watch 3. The 41mm model will be available in Silver with a Rose Quartz band, Black with an Obsidian band, and Gold with a Hazel band. The 45mm model will be available in Silver with a Rose Quartz band, Black with an Obsidian band, and Silver with a Porcelain band.

Pixel Watch 3 rumored specs


  • Sizes: 41mm and 45mm
  • Connectivity: Cellular and Wi-Fi variants
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 with custom co-processor
  • Battery: 310mAh (41mm) and 420mAh (45mm)
  • Display: 2,000 nits
  • Bezels: 4.5mm
  • UWB Support: Yes
  • Colors:
    • 41mm: Silver/Rose Quartz, Black/Obsidian, Gold/Hazel
    • 45mm: Silver/Rose Quartz, Black/Obsidian, Silver/Porcelain

The Pixel Watch 3 appears to be a promising upgrade over the Pixel Watch 2. With its smaller bezels, brighter display, UWB support, and new colors, it could be a compelling option for those in the market for a new smartwatch. As an original Pixel Watch owner, it's looking this might be a worthy upgrade for me.
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

