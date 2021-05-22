Google files patent for under-display camera designed for an upcoming Pixel model
Considering that renders of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro reveal a punch-hole camera on the screen, it would appear that the first Pixel with an under-display selfie camera could be 2022's
Pixel 7 series. Or, the under-display camera technology could be getting prepped for use in a foldable Google phone that has been rumored by display analyst Ross Young to appear in the second half of the year, possibly as soon as August. Code for a foldable Pixel also recently surfaced.
When the camera is off and not being used, the content on the second screen is reflected onto the main display thanks to the prism. Once the camera is turned on, the prism rotates allowing incoming light to reach the camera allowing the user to take high-quality photographs and videos. The small auxiliary display contains an ambient sensor, a proximity sensor and / or an IR sensor with the latter able to support 3D face recognition.
You might remember that the Pixel 4 line included Face Unlock, but Google returned to the fingerprint scanner for subsequent models. The company did hint that the feature might return some day and that could be the day that the Pixel 7 series is released next year.