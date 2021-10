One of the best Pixel 6 5G deals available today comes from none other than Google

One of the most interesting pre-order offers comes straight from the search giant, initially flying under our radar as it requires a new Google Fi account. Technically, returning customers are also welcome, but only if they're coming back after a break of at least 180 days.





Either way, you need to transfer a phone number from a different carrier to Big G's MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) as well to qualify for $200 bill credit. On the bright side, there are no other strings attached to that hefty discount, which will be applied automatically to your account after performing the port-in and staying active on Fi for 30 consecutive days.













The deal is good until October 27... and "while supplies last", which might pose a bit of an issue for Pixel 6 Pro buyers. That's because the ultra-high-end 6.7-inch device is already out of stock in all colors and storage configurations, and there's obviously no guarantee you'll be able to order the triple rear camera-sporting bad boy from Google Fi before the promotional period wraps up.





That leaves you with just three vanilla Pixel 6 options available at the time of this writing, namely a $699 Stormy Black flavor with a generous 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room and a $599 128GB storage variant in both black and Sorta Seafoam paint jobs.





Whatever your final choice, you should know that the aforementioned $200 bill credit will not disqualify you from also getting a complimentary pair of true wireless Pixel Buds A-Series through October 27, which essentially brings your savings up to a grand total of 300 bucks... on a phenomenal-looking smartphone priced at just $599 and up.





Given their very reasonable starting prices, you probably didn't expect much in terms of Pixel 6 and 6 Pro deals at launch. But although the newest phones made by Google seem to have generated unprecedented demand right off the bat, there are quite a few ways for early adopters to save big on the 5G-enabled handsets themselves or various accessories and services