Google

Get Google Pixel 6 Pro and YouTube Premium for just $55 a month with Pixel Pass

Daniel Petrov
By
1
Get Google Pixel 6 Pro and YouTube Premium for just $55 a month with Pixel Pass
Just as rumored, Google introduced the Pixel Pass today, a new subscription that wraps up its most coveted hardware and service offerings into one affordable monthly price. You can, for example, get the new Pixel 6 Pro for one low monthly price, then upgrade effortlessly when time comes, similar to what Apple, Samsung, and other major phone makers are doing.

Pixel Pass services 


Hate YouTube ads? Need cloud storage? Want phone insurance? Here's a list of the Google Pixel Pass services that you get with your Pixel 6 phone:

  • YouTube Premium for ad-free watching and background play while using other apps.
  • YouTube Music Premium for ad-free, uninterrupted listening.
  • Google One with 200 GB of safe, reliable cloud storage for full resolution photos and videos, Google Store discounts, automatic phone backup and more.
  • Google Play Pass with access to hundreds of games and apps completely free of ads and in-app purchases.
  • Preferred Care coverage to cover life’s little accidents with hassle-free device repairs.

Pixel Pass prices for the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro


  • $55 a month for the Pixel 6 Pro
  • $45 a month for the Pixel 6

Google is making the already affordable $599 Pixel 6 and the $899 Pixel 6 Pro even more within reach of the average user by allowing you to buy them from the Google Store or via the Google Fi virtual carrier for low monthly prices with the new Pixel Pass subscription service.

Google calculates that when you subscribe to Pixel Pass, you get $294 of total savings over two years. Since Pixel Pass is Google Store and Google Fi exclusive subscription, the cumulative savings when both services are involved work out to $414, and then you can hop on the new Pixel 8 bandwagon. The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro bought with a google Pass subscription are unlocked to work on any carrier, though. Any takers?

