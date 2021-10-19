Get Google Pixel 6 Pro and YouTube Premium for just $55 a month with Pixel Pass

Get Google Pixel 6 Pro and YouTube Premium for just $55 a month with Pixel Pass1
Pixel Pass services
Hate YouTube ads? Need cloud storage? Want phone insurance? Here's a list of the Google Pixel Pass services that you get with your Pixel 6 phone:
- YouTube Premium for ad-free watching and background play while using other apps.
- YouTube Music Premium for ad-free, uninterrupted listening.
- Google One with 200 GB of safe, reliable cloud storage for full resolution photos and videos, Google Store discounts, automatic phone backup and more.
- Google Play Pass with access to hundreds of games and apps completely free of ads and in-app purchases.
- Preferred Care coverage to cover life’s little accidents with hassle-free device repairs.
Pixel Pass prices for the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro
- $55 a month for the Pixel 6 Pro
- $45 a month for the Pixel 6
Google is making the already affordable $599 Pixel 6 and the $899 Pixel 6 Pro even more within reach of the average user by allowing you to buy them from the Google Store or via the Google Fi virtual carrier for low monthly prices with the new Pixel Pass subscription service.