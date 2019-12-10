Google Fi customers get thanked with free Nest Mini this Christmas
If you're not willing to pay $35 (down from a $49 list price) for a diminutive second-gen smart speaker with built-in Google Assistant support or $79 (instead of a combined list price of almost 180 bucks) for a Nest Mini/Nest Hub bundle, there's now an incredibly easy way to score the donut-sized device with vastly improved sound effortlessly and without spending a dime.
All you need is a Google Fi account in "good standing." Unfortunately, new customers signing up for the company's increasingly popular wireless service after December 9 will not be able to claim the freebie. Those eligible for this extraordinary special offer, i.e. Google Fi account owners with active service as of yesterday, have until December 31 (or while supplies last) to open the MVNO's app and tap on a card that should appear at the top of its main menu.
Doing so will take you directly to the US online Google Store, where a single complimentary Nest Mini per account can be ordered (with free nationwide economy shipping) using a unique redemption link. That's it. That's the deal and those are all the details you need to know about it. There are absolutely no strings attached, no special requirements for existing Google Fi subscribers, no expenses, no obligations. Big G simply wants to thank you for your business at the end of "another great year" by offering the ultimate stocking stuffer at no cost whatsoever.
