Google Fi adds cheaper unlimited plan and free Pixel 9 Pro plus Watch 3 deal
Up Next:
Google Fi Wireless is officially celebrating its 10th birthday, and it's doing it with a bang. The carrier is launching a brand-new unlimited plan that’s easier on the wallet, while also giving its other plans some much-needed upgrades. On top of that, there are new international perks, better support for iOS and tablets, and even some free Pixel devices if you’re thinking about making the switch.
At the same time, Fi’s existing plans are getting a solid boost. Here’s a quick breakdown of what’s changing:
There’s also a big expansion to Fi’s international 5G network. With 54 new countries added, the service now supports high-speed data in over 92 destinations. And for the first time, international 5G is coming to iPhones too, not just Android phones.
The new Unlimited Essentials plan is the highlight of the announcement. It’s priced at $35 a month for a single line and includes unlimited calls, texts, and data, with 30 GB of high-speed data before slower speeds kick in. This is now the most affordable unlimited plan on Fi, geared toward people who just need the basics without all the extras.
At the same time, Fi’s existing plans are getting a solid boost. Here’s a quick breakdown of what’s changing:
Unlimited Standard (formerly Simply Unlimited):
- 50 GB of high-speed data (was 35 GB)
- 25 GB of hotspot tethering (was 5 GB)
- Coverage in Canada and Mexico
- Smartwatch support included
- Still priced at $50/month for one line
Unlimited Premium (formerly Unlimited Plus):
- 100 GB of high-speed data (was 50 GB)
- 50 GB of hotspot data
- Data coverage in 200+ countries
- 6 months of YouTube Premium
- 100 GB of Google One cloud storage
- Data access for tablets and laptops
- Still $65/month for one line
There’s also a big expansion to Fi’s international 5G network. With 54 new countries added, the service now supports high-speed data in over 92 destinations. And for the first time, international 5G is coming to iPhones too, not just Android phones.
Additionally, if you’re using an iPad or Android tablet, Fi now offers data-only eSIMs so you can stay connected without needing a hotspot or extra SIM card. This is offered at no extra cost with the Unlimited Premium or Flexible plans.
On the Unlimited Premium plan, you can easily connect your tablet to your plan with a QR code. | Image credit — Google
How about offers?
To top it all off, Fi is running some limited-time birthday promotions. New users can get the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel Watch 3 on the house with 24 months of bill credits. Existing customers can also snag exclusive discounts on Pixel 9 models directly through their Fi accounts.
All these changes land just as other carriers like T-Mobile, Verizon, and Visible are tweaking their own prepaid and postpaid plans. Some are lowering prices, others are bundling services, and some are adding perks like streaming. Fi is kind of doing all of that in one go, blending lower costs with premium add-ons and global-friendly features.
For users who travel a lot or rely on tethering, these upgrades could make a noticeable difference. The big jump in data caps, especially for hotspot usage, helps Google Fi stand out in a crowded market. Google’s wireless service might be worth a second look for anyone tired of traditional carriers.
All these changes land just as other carriers like T-Mobile, Verizon, and Visible are tweaking their own prepaid and postpaid plans. Some are lowering prices, others are bundling services, and some are adding perks like streaming. Fi is kind of doing all of that in one go, blending lower costs with premium add-ons and global-friendly features.
For users who travel a lot or rely on tethering, these upgrades could make a noticeable difference. The big jump in data caps, especially for hotspot usage, helps Google Fi stand out in a crowded market. Google’s wireless service might be worth a second look for anyone tired of traditional carriers.
Things that are NOT allowed: