Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Google Fi adds cheaper unlimited plan and free Pixel 9 Pro plus Watch 3 deal

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Wireless service Google
Image of a male holding up a Google Pixel 9 series smartphone
Google Fi Wireless is officially celebrating its 10th birthday, and it's doing it with a bang. The carrier is launching a brand-new unlimited plan that’s easier on the wallet, while also giving its other plans some much-needed upgrades. On top of that, there are new international perks, better support for iOS and tablets, and even some free Pixel devices if you’re thinking about making the switch.

The new Unlimited Essentials plan is the highlight of the announcement. It’s priced at $35 a month for a single line and includes unlimited calls, texts, and data, with 30 GB of high-speed data before slower speeds kick in. This is now the most affordable unlimited plan on Fi, geared toward people who just need the basics without all the extras.

At the same time, Fi’s existing plans are getting a solid boost. Here’s a quick breakdown of what’s changing:

Unlimited Standard (formerly Simply Unlimited):


  • 50 GB of high-speed data (was 35 GB)
  • 25 GB of hotspot tethering (was 5 GB)
  • Coverage in Canada and Mexico
  • Smartwatch support included
  • Still priced at $50/month for one line

Unlimited Premium (formerly Unlimited Plus):


  • 100 GB of high-speed data (was 50 GB)
  • 50 GB of hotspot data
  • Data coverage in 200+ countries
  • 6 months of YouTube Premium
  • 100 GB of Google One cloud storage
  • Data access for tablets and laptops
  • Still $65/month for one line

There’s also a big expansion to Fi’s international 5G network. With 54 new countries added, the service now supports high-speed data in over 92 destinations. And for the first time, international 5G is coming to iPhones too, not just Android phones.

Additionally, if you’re using an iPad or Android tablet, Fi now offers data-only eSIMs so you can stay connected without needing a hotspot or extra SIM card. This is offered at no extra cost with the Unlimited Premium or Flexible plans.


How about offers?

To top it all off, Fi is running some limited-time birthday promotions. New users can get the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel Watch 3 on the house with 24 months of bill credits. Existing customers can also snag exclusive discounts on Pixel 9 models directly through their Fi accounts.

All these changes land just as other carriers like T-Mobile, Verizon, and Visible are tweaking their own prepaid and postpaid plans. Some are lowering prices, others are bundling services, and some are adding perks like streaming. Fi is kind of doing all of that in one go, blending lower costs with premium add-ons and global-friendly features.

For users who travel a lot or rely on tethering, these upgrades could make a noticeable difference. The big jump in data caps, especially for hotspot usage, helps Google Fi stand out in a crowded market. Google’s wireless service might be worth a second look for anyone tired of traditional carriers.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is working on a glitch that caused some customers with AutoPay enabled to be charged twice
T-Mobile is working on a glitch that caused some customers with AutoPay enabled to be charged twice
Get ready to collect your first T-Mobile Tuesdays gift from store in a long while
Get ready to collect your first T-Mobile Tuesdays gift from store in a long while
Rare T-Mobile move suggests monumental change coming tomorrow
Rare T-Mobile move suggests monumental change coming tomorrow
Pricing expected to evolve after T-Mobile acquisitions
Pricing expected to evolve after T-Mobile acquisitions
Sorry, Los Angeles: AT&T outage will last two months
Sorry, Los Angeles: AT&T outage will last two months
AT&T exec opens up about what most drivers don't realize about Wi-Fi in the car
AT&T exec opens up about what most drivers don't realize about Wi-Fi in the car

Latest News

New CMF Phone (2) Pro tease hints at a two-tone playful budget device
New CMF Phone (2) Pro tease hints at a two-tone playful budget device
The Vivo X200 Ultra is here at last with a crazy ~9x zoom lens that's detachable
The Vivo X200 Ultra is here at last with a crazy ~9x zoom lens that's detachable
The OnePlus 13T leaks harder in the flesh, now in the compact company of Vivo, Oppo rivals
The OnePlus 13T leaks harder in the flesh, now in the compact company of Vivo, Oppo rivals
Get ready to collect your first T-Mobile Tuesdays gift from store in a long while
Get ready to collect your first T-Mobile Tuesdays gift from store in a long while
HP laptop buyers may qualify for $10–$100 payouts following deceptive pricing lawsuit
HP laptop buyers may qualify for $10–$100 payouts following deceptive pricing lawsuit
This might be the best accessory for gamers and it's getting launched by OnePlus in some days
This might be the best accessory for gamers and it's getting launched by OnePlus in some days
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless